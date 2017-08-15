‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victor Teams Up With Billy To Help Victoria, Scott Tries To Find Crystal

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, August 16 state that Victor (Eric Braeden) visits Brash & Sassy and finds Billy (Jason Thompson) complaining heatedly about the troubles besetting the company. Victor, of course, wants to know about the issues causing Billy to be so upset.

Billy Teams Up With Victor To Help Victoria

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy eventually teams up with Victor to help Victoria (Victoria Heinle) battle the challenges facing Brash & Sassy. Victor volunteers to team up with Billy probably after Billy opens up about Victoria’s romantic relationship with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Billy likely tells Victor that he is suspicious of Ben’s motives.

Billy’s disclosures convince Victor that Victoria’s affair with Ben requires his attention. He shares Billy’s suspicion of Ben’s motive because he is aware of Ben’s bad reputation.

Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, August 16 reveal that Victor agrees to team up with Billy so that the two can work together to counter the apparent threat from Ben.

Y&R spoilers reveal that when Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) learns from Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) that Victoria and Ben are seeing each other, he approaches Ben and makes an offer to induce Ben to supply intelligence about Brash & Sassy.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Treats Nikki With Respect – Victor Can’t Compete https://t.co/76DVK81Ec7 pic.twitter.com/CJRNo97dup — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) August 5, 2017

Victor and Billy will eventually stumble on evidence that Ben has a pact with Jack to share intelligence about Victoria’s company.

Victoria Tells Ben He May Be Able To Help Brash & Sassy

Victoria shares sensitive information about Brash & Sassy that Ben immediately relays to Jack. Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 16 from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Victoria meets Ben about his planned investment in Brash & Sassy and lets him know that Brash & Sassy needs his help. She shares sensitive financial and business information about the company, not suspecting that Ben is passing the information to Jack.

Today on #YR, Victor makes big changes at the Newman Ranch and Dina clashes with Nikki. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/se7rBy6kaL pic.twitter.com/BhusQyLm5R — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 12, 2017

Cane Sells Brash & Sassy Secrets

Poor Victoria is literally under siege because Ben is not the only one leaking Brash & Sassy’s secrets to the competition. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 17 indicate that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), who is under financial stress after he lost his job, is offering Brash & Sassy information to the highest bidder.

Scott Tries To Find Crystal

Y&R spoilers state that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) is searching for Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). Several people interested in Crystal’s case, including Sharon (Sharon Case) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks), are relieved to learn that Scott is investigating.

Meanwhile, Tessa opens up about her troubled past to Mariah. Mariah is shocked to learn that Crystal is Tessa’s little sister, who fell under the control of a sex trafficking ring after running away from home.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]