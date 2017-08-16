‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Might Need To Take A Break To Focus On Alleged Frail Condition

Mark Harmon has been in the business for over three decades and it is just recently that fans have seen him looking weak in NCIS Season 14. The 65-year-old actor has always been healthy and active in his younger years, so to see him thinner than usual made fans worry about the status of his health.

Previous reports revealed that Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) is noticeably thin in NCIS Season 14 which led fans to worry about his condition. While some suggested that the actor should take a quick break, rumors have spread that he might actually leave the show for good due to his health.

Although CBS and Mark Harmon have yet to comment on this issue, fans are already threatening that they will stop watching the hit CBS show if the Certain Prey actor will be off the cast.

Despite his alleged frail condition, Mark Harmon is proving to everyone that he still got enough gas in the tank to stay on the popular action police procedural television series. He will officially reprise his iconic role in NCIS Season 15, but fans will just have to wait and see if the beloved actor will be actively filming like in the previous installments.

For now, it is safe to say that Mark Harmon is very much a part of NCIS Season 15. Whether the actor is having some health issues or not, it seems that he will not allow it to hinder himself from doing what he loves to do, which is acting.

#NCIS's Gibbs would keep things calm during an apocalyptic event. Take the quiz to see if you have what it takes: https://t.co/7e2KRCoxCI pic.twitter.com/DLI6VtnF5G — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) July 12, 2017

Mark Harmon has previously revealed to Men’s Fitness that he was never out of shape when he was younger. Even though he can no longer do all of his routines before, the NCIS Season 15 actor is still keeping himself as active and as healthy as possible.

Meanwhile, multiple reports have previously claimed that CBS is considering dropping NCIS as its ratings have been weak for quite a while. Although NCIS Season 15 is already confirmed, there’s still a possibility that the network will pull the plug if the ratings will keep spiraling down.

With Michael Weatherly (Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo) and Cote de Pablo (Ziva David) out of the show, many were suggesting to bring these fans’ favorites back to NCIS Season 15.

The weak ratings may actually serve as a bad news and good news at the same time. The poor ratings might lead to a sudden cancellation, but on the other hand, the ratings may also push the show to bring some of the favorites back.

NCIS Season 15 will return on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]