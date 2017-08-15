‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bonnie Moves Into Kiriakis Mansion, Is Justin Fooled By The Fake Adrienne?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will move into the Kiriakis mansion. Fans are wondering if Justin (Wally Kurth) is actually fooled by the person impersonating Adrienne. Or is he playing a clever game with the woman?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, the week of August 28 will be an intense one for many Salem residents. This includes Justin Kiriakis, who will allow the fake Adrienne to move into the mansion. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) has already been fooled by Bonnie and will continue to be played. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the frisky felon will sleep with Lucas.

Bonnie Lockhart is going to continue her games with the men involved with Adrienne. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she will actually move into the Kiriakis mansion. However, not everyone believes that Justin is fooled by the imposter. In an online forum, one viewer explained that Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) plan is doomed to fail. Who is going to believe that Adrienne wants Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston)? Not only do they have a huge age difference, but they have hated one another for decades.

In fact, the last time Adrienne was in the Kiriakis mansion, Victor had a meltdown when she got together with Lucas Horton. It didn’t matter that Justin was having an affair. He didn’t want it going on under his roof and was blunt about his feelings.

One theory is that Justin will know that it isn’t the real Adrienne. In an attempt to keep an eye on her and figure things out, he will want her close. It will be much easier for him to keep tabs on the woman if she is under the same roof. Perhaps he will also be able to figure out Adrienne’s location and save her from a life in prison.

What do you think is going to happen with Justin, Adrienne, Lucas, and Bonnie on Days Of Our Lives?

