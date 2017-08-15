‘Outdaughtered’ News: Danielle, Adam Busby Enjoy A ‘Blayke Vacay’

Danielle and Adam Busby of Outdaughtered are enjoying a great vacation with their daughter and they are calling it a “Blayke Vacay.” Danielle went to her Instagram page to share what they are doing with their daughter. It looks like they actually left the quints at home and took their daughter Blayke to visit Great Wolf Lodge. This is a huge indoor water park that also has a hotel, places to eat, an arcade, and more. This is a trip that any little girl would love. They live in Texas, so you can assume they are at the one located there.

Danielle and Adam have been both sharing photos of their trip on their Instagram pages. Danielle shared the details on her Instagram that it wasn’t just Blayke that they took on this trip. They took along Blayke’s bestie along with them as well. The little ones stayed at home, and they would have been hard to handle at a water park like this one. She shared that Blayke will be starting 1st grade soon and that they wanted to spend some special time together with her. Danielle didn’t say who is taking care of the little ones for them, but they have a lot of family members that are helping them out.

This trip is on the second day now, but they haven’t shared how long they are staying just yet. This seems like the perfect trip for the Busbys. The fans would love it if the cameras are there rolling and they get to see this vacation on TLC, but seeing that the show is very focused on their life with quints, then this might not happen. At least, Danielle and Adam Busby are doing a great job of sharing what is going on with their trip with the fans.

Love this girl's smile. #Blaykation #Outdaughtered #greatwolflodge #greatwolfkids A post shared by Adam Busby (@adambuzz) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Are you surprised to see that Danielle and Adam Busby took a big trip like this without the quints? Do you think it is important for all of the kids to feel special? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Outdaughtered on TLC.

Day 2 @greatwolflodge here come! A post shared by Danielle Busby (@dbusby) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

[Featured Image by Danielle Busby/Instagram]