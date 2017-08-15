Inside The World Of Bali Orphanages: Fronts For Pedophilia And Child Sex Abuse

Former Australian police officer Glen Hulley runs Project Karma, an organization designed to save children in South East Asia from sexual predators. Glen says a crackdown is needed on some illegitimate orphanages which are set up under the guise of helping local children but, in reality, are allowing more sinister activity to occur in the form of pedophilia and sexual abuse by staff members.

Perth Now reported that there is a sad, dark truth about some Bali orphanages, and a clampdown is urgently needed.

Currently in Bali, Mr. Hulley is developing a pilot project to combat child sexual abuse on the island. His team includes investigators who track down evidence and pedophiles, then hand the information over to police to make the appropriate arrests.

Glen Hulley said that his organization is currently running five investigations of child sexual abuse in Bali, and he expects raids and arrests within the next few months. Two of these investigations include staff at orphanages who are believed to be sexually abusing children in their care.

Obviously, Mr Hulley can’t divulge too much information at this point in his investigation, but he did say that they involve both foreigners and locals, mainly in remote regions of Bali.

Last year, Project Karma was instrumental in the arrest and prosecution of 70-year-old Australian man, Robert Ellis, for sexually abusing 11 girls aged under 18 years. Even though Ellis protested that he had paid the girls well for what he did to them, Ellis was sentenced to 15 years in jail for his crimes.

Aussie pedophile Robert Ellis will live in his own filth in notorious Bali jail https://t.co/kPnghgrQN2 @glenhulley @ProjectKarmaAU pic.twitter.com/s0wLRkOoqW — Mark Saunokonoko (@saunokonoko) November 15, 2016

Unfortunately, there are many remote and poorer villages in Bali which are far away from the tourist strip, and these areas are particularly prone to child sexual abuse. The abuse is often condoned by their parents because the money offered to children by pedophiles is a small fortune by their living standards.

It is for this reason that Mr. Hulley’s group wants to educate local village leaders and village security about the dangers of abuse and how to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

It is hoped that Project Karma’s pilot sexual abuse presence in Bali will reach 120,000 people within the next six months. This week Glen will be conducting a series of community awareness seminars in Bali, talking to civil police, village leaders, local security, business owners, and university students, with the aim of training them as community investigators.

Working in conjunction with the police, these investigators would set up community awareness groups to deliver seminars in villages and schools.

Ni Luh Gede Yastini is the Legal and Policy Division Head of the Bali Child Protection Commission. She says local police should better supervise foreigners living in Bali, and she called on the local community to play a more active role.

“The community should be more active and watchful. Whenever foreigners go out with children, they should be monitored. People should be more vigilant. Pedophiles are different to other common sexual abuse cases. They groom and approach the family of the victim for a long time before doing their acts. Before they get the children they will approach the parents, give them gifts, appear kind so they can take the children.”

Read this article to understand some underlying facts of child sex trafficking in Bali. #seetheunseenbali https://t.co/p1TBDf9b4K pic.twitter.com/yaOIjM7xsj — See The Unseen Bali (@see_unseenbali) December 1, 2016

Ms. Yastini also said that part of the problem is that many people do not fully understand the term pedophile and often think that touching the children is acceptable. Another huge problem in Bali is where many children become pregnant to their grandfather, especially in remote villages, where the child is too afraid to speak up.

