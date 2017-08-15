Tiger Woods DUI Arrest: Toxicology Report Reveals Several Drugs In System, Entering Diversion Program

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with a DUI on May 29 in Jupiter, Florida. According to ESPN, a toxicology report was released on August 13. It reveals he had several medications in his system, but tested negative for alcohol. The 41-year-old golfer entered a plea on Wednesday and has agreed to enter a diversion program.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released the toxicology report on Monday. At the time of his arrest, he had multiple drugs in his system. These include Vicodin, Xanax, Dilaudid, Ambien, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Previously, it was confirmed through a urine test that he also had taken hydrocodone, hydromorphone, zolpidem, and metabolites of alprazolam.

Although Tiger Woods was cooperative with law enforcement, the report stated that the golfer was slow, slurred, and sluggish. The officer also noted that he was extremely sleepy and that it was difficult for him to keep his eyes open and he had trouble walking. According to People magazine, he couldn’t pass the sobriety test. He couldn’t put his finger on his nose, stand on one leg, or walk a straight line.

Although Woods pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge, he will allegedly enter a diversion program later this year. It is a way for courts to keep first-time offenders from filling up the jails. At the same time, it is supposed to help the defendants with the issues that led to their arrest.

Diversion is a program for first-time offenders that many states have begun offering suspects. Not all criminal cases qualify; it is usually for those facing misdemeanor assault and substance abuse charges. The programs vary from state to state, but typically include counseling a well as random testing for drugs and alcohol. For those facing assault charges, they will also have to attend anger management classes. If a defendant successfully completes all the terms of the diversion program, they can have the charges expunged or removed.

In Tiger Woods’ case, he will have to be on probation for one year under special conditions. He must also plead guilty to reckless driving, but as long as he completes the program, that can be expunged from his record.

Tiger Woods’ reckless driving arraignment is scheduled for October 25. However, he is not required to attend.

