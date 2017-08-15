Josh Murray Shares His Thoughts On Amanda Stanton Dating Robby Hayes

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton fell in love last season on Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged, but things didn’t work out for them. Now, Josh is speaking out about how he is okay with the fact that Amanda Stanton is now dating Robby Hayes. Us Magazine shared the details about what Josh had to say about Robby and Amanda spending time together.

Josh is actually happy with the fact that Amanda has moved on. He didn’t hold back and said, “It makes me feel good because I don’t have to deal with all the craziness anymore. I’m not worried about that. I moved on a long, long time ago. I’m dating, I’m doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best.” Now, whoever Josh Murray is dating, he hasn’t revealed that news just yet. Josh went on to explain that she has been going on dates and he feels like he can love again. He has been using the app Hinge to help him with dating and Josh feels like things are going pretty well for him right now.

Josh went on to explain that he is “thankful.” He said that now he won’t be getting hit up with crazy things on his phone. He didn’t explain the details about what has been happening though. Maybe he means that Amanda texts him or maybe other people about her.

Tonight on the new episode of Bachelor in Paradise the viewers saw Robby Hayes spending some time with Raven Gates. She decided she wasn’t that into him, though. Amanda Stanton was already there, but they didn’t show her much on the big premiere at all. It looks like their connection will be showing up later on this season of the show.

Josh Murray did go on to explain that Amanda Stanton flew out to see him about three weeks before she went on BIP and he said that he made it really clear to her at the time that he was done with her. Josh has moved on and now it looks like Amanda finally has as well. He shared that he wants somebody that is more of a homebody like him.

Are you surprised that Josh is okay with Robby and Amanda dating? Do you feel like they are going to make it?

