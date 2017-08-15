Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Share Cute Date Night Videos, Fans Shocked By Jinger’s New Look

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s new date night videos have fans declaring them one of their favorite celebrity couples. Fans think that Jinger has become a totally different person since marrying a former soccer pro and moving to the Lone Star State, and she’s changed her style so much that some of them had a hard time believing that she’s the girl in one of her husband’s recent Instagram photos.

On Monday evening, Jeremy Vuolo shared a cute video of his wife sitting across from him during a dinner date. Jinger Duggar is wearing a sleeveless blue shirt or dress in the short clip, and she’s trying to keep cool in the summer heat by wearing her hair up in a messy ponytail. Jeremy created the flip book-style video using three different photos of Jinger. She’s smiling in all of the images, but she appears to be playfully rolling her eyes in one of them.

The photos were snapped at Anise Kitchen, an eatery in the Duggar daughter’s new hometown of Laredo, Texas. Jinger has come along way since her tater tot casserole days, as the restaurant touts a menu that “embraces health with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options as well as distinct beverages and cocktails.”

Duggar fans fell in love with Jeremy’s video, and they couldn’t quit gushing about how happy Jinger looks.

“Happy girls are the prettiest and you are GLOWING,” wrote one fan.

“She is sparkling. Putting some distance between her and the oppressive parents has done her all the good in the world,” commented another. “Finally a Duggar who gets to express themselves and be their own person.”

A few fans also responded to the video by declaring that Jinger and Jeremy are their favorite celebrity couple. One of Jeremy’s followers even loves them more than a romantic TV pairing that has achieved legendary pop culture status.

“You two might be my favorite celebrity couple of all time even beating out Ross and Rachel on Friends,” wrote the enamored fan.

Jinger Duggar shared a similar video of Jeremy Vuolo that prompted another outpouring of admiration from the Counting On couple’s social media fan club. It was also created during their dinner date.

“Can y’all go ahead and get your own show? Please?” begged one of Jinger’s followers.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jinger recently had fans freaking out over a different set of photos. The Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page shared one of the images in question, which shows the Duggar daughter wearing pink skinny jeans and a pair of black and pink Air Jordans. Some fans were shocked at how much Jinger’s style has changed since she got married and moved to Laredo.

“What happened to that young lady who went fishing in a maternity mumu? Jinger got style!” Pickles’ Facebook post read.

More than half a dozen fans responded to the post by asking if Jinger really is the girl in the photo, which can be seen at the top of this page on the far right.

“Do we really think this is Jinger?” wrote one incredulous commenter.

Jeremy originally posted the photo as part of a slideshow on his Instagram page, so the young woman definitely isn’t a Jinger Duggar lookalike. Do you think she looks happier now, and do you like her new style?

