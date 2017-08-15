Season 2 of ‘Glitch’ Will Premiere In September

Glitch is an Australian television series that reinvented the zombie genre when it premiered in 2015. While Australia was initially the only country to get the paranormal drama, Netflix eventually picked it up and overseas viewers quickly gobbled up Season 1. Since then, fans have been anxiously waiting for news about the Season 2 premiere date.

ABC TV has just made the announcement via a press release that the premiere date for Season 2 of Glitch will be September 14 for Australian viewers. For those who live outside of Australia and rely on Netflix for their Glitch fix, it is unclear yet if this date will also apply.

Season 2 of Glitch will not only premiere on September 14, but Australian fans will be able to binge watch all of the episodes at once on ABC TV’s iView app.

If you live outside of Australia, though, all is not lost. Netflix will definitely be showing Season 2 of Glitch, it was confirmed recently via Glitch‘s official Twitter account. Season 2 will also air on Netflix this year and ABC TV are just waiting on the official confirmation date from Netflix in regard to this.

Just waiting for @netflix to confirm but it will be on this year. https://t.co/LyCGpDOHAT — Glitch (@GlitchTV) August 14, 2017

Along with the exciting Season 2 news, ABC TV also released a new, and detailed, synopsis for Glitch. You can view the official synopsis for Season 2 of Glitch below.

“Season 2 of Glitch picks up with James (Patrick Brammall), dealing with his recovering wife, Sarah (Emily Barclay) and a new-born baby daughter. He continues to be committed to helping the remaining Risen unravel the mystery of how and why they have returned and shares with them his discovery that Doctor Elishia Mackeller (Genevieve O’Reilly), now missing, died and came back to life four years ago and has been withholding many secrets from the beginning. “Meanwhile on the run and desperate, John Doe (Rodger Corser) crosses paths with the mysterious Nicola Heysen (Pernilla August) head of Noregard Pharmaceuticals. Sharing explosive information with him, she convinces him that that the only way to discover answers to his questions is to offer himself up for testing inside their facility. But when he finally enters the lab, the experiments quickly turn brutal. “Unbeknown to the Risen, a new and lethal threat has arrived unannounced in Yoorana, and with the boundary shrinking, the noose is tightening. And with deeper memories returning and the mysteries of their lives and deaths being revealed, the Risen are desperate to hang on to this second chance at life at all costs. But how long do they have?”

Along with the Season 2 synopsis, there is a new trailer for Glitch.

Finally, some new images for Season 2 of Glitch were also released. You can view them in the gallery below.

For those Australian fans who can’t wait until September 15 for Season 2 of Glitch, an advance screening of Episode 1 and 2 will air on August 18 at the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Season 2 of Glitch is written by Louise Fox, Giula Sandler, and Pete McTighe. It is directed by Emma Freeman, and Tony Krawitz. Glitch stars Patrick Brammall, Emma Booth, Emily Barclay, Rodger Corser, Genevieve O’Reilly, Sean Keenan, Rob Collins, and Hannah Monson. It is a Matchbox Pictures production in association with ABC TV, Netflix and Film Victoria. Glitch is distributed by NBCUniversal.

Glitch returns to ABC TV with Season 2 on Thursday, September 14 at 8.30 p.m.

