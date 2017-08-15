Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Le’Veon Bell’s Holdout Has Team Frustrated, Could Affect Regular Season Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with running back Le’Veon Bell’s holdout, and now there are rumors that the extended absence could affect the team’s in the regular season.

The All-Pro running back has yet to report to the team’s training camp, and though most expect him to return sometime before the start of the season, there is growing evidence that his absence could affect his place on the team.

This week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin sounded off about Bell’s holdout, saying he had no idea when the running back was planning on showing up and that the team needs him to be on the field as soon as possible. In his statement, Tomlin noted that the team’s development was stunted without Bell on the field.

“I need him here yesterday. Not only for us, but for him. That’s my opinion,” Tomlin said (via Behind the Steel Curtain).

“This team development process, this work that we’re doing out here is very much a part of overall game readiness. He’s a tremendous athlete, he’s highly conditioned, but this is football out here and you cant simulate that. My opinion is I need him here yesterday, but I don’t always get what I want. So, when he gets here, we’ll deal with it and move forward.”

It is not just Tomlin growing frustrated with the holdout. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has also become more vocal about Bell’s holdout, saying that the running back has nothing to gain from it. The team was working with Bell’s agent on a long-term contract up until the July 17 deadline, and Bell turned down an offer worth more than $12 a year over for years, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

With Le’Veon Bell still missing, the Steelers have turned to a hodge-podge of running backs to fill the gap, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted, with none of them likely to play anywhere near the role he occupied. There is third-round draft pick James Conner, who was injured on July 30 and has not practiced since then, along with veterans Knile Davis and Fitz Toussaint.

While it’s unlikely that Le’Veon Bell’s absence would do much — if anything — to diminish his role in the team’s offense, it could have a serious impact on his chemistry with the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. As Tomlin noted, Martavis Bryant has finally returned to play, and the team has had little time to work in an offense with both Bell and Bryant. As Behind the Steel Curtain noted, the two have only played together a total of 21 times.

Though there are rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be stunted by Le’Veon Bell’s holdout, there could be even bigger consequences for the running back. If he were to suffer a serious injury while away from the team and training on his own, Bell could face the possibility of forfeiting his $12 million in salary this season.

