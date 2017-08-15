Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Talk About Their ‘Miracle Baby’ Before TV Wedding

Tomorrow night on Bachelor in Paradise the viewers will get to see Carly Waddell and Evan Bass get married. This couple is doing great and they already shared that they have a baby on the way. Extra TV got the chance to talk to talk to Carly and Evan and get the details on what they call their “miracle baby.” Evan already has three sons, but this will be the first child for Carly Waddell.

Carly and Evan teased that there will be a lot of tears at the wedding, but also shared they will be from Evan. Chris Harrison actually officiated their wedding. He has done some in the past and the fans love watching him do it. Evan admitted he would have never thought that Chris would be the one officiating his wedding.

Carly shared about their first child saying, “It’s our little miracle baby… Happened really fast, but we’re so excited.” Carly said that she is having a lot of morning sickness and has also been really craving pickles during this pregnancy. She also enjoys eating mashed potatoes and corn together. It won’t be very much longer before they found out the sex of their baby. The fans would love if they ended up deciding to let that air on television like Ashley and JP did for the show.

They also shared that Evan’s boys are excited about another sibling. Carly did point out that they are dealing with some pressure for it to be a girl since Evan already has three boys. They haven’t shared when she is due exactly, but the fans are excited for the details on her baby. Carly and Evan do a great job of updating the fans on social networks with what is going on so you know they will be sharing baby updates as they get them.

Wearing festive off the shoulder ruffles because Bachelor in Paradise is on today and we are SO EXCITED!!! #bip photocred @nazperez ???? A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Are you excited to see Carly Waddell and Evan Bass get married on Bachelor in Paradise? Do you think that they will get their girl this time around? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday nights on ABC. Tomorrow night you will get to see a special episode that is Evan Bass and Carly Waddell’s wedding.

@jadelizroper was a vision at her baby shower over the weekend! Can you handle how beautiful she is?! It was a day of love, laughter, and celebrating that beautiful little girl inside her who I can't wait to meet! And spoil! ❤️ you Jade and baby Janner!!! A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]