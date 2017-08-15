‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: More Fighting In ‘BB19’ House, Alex Ow And Christmas Abbott Go After Mark Jansen

Big Brother 19 spoilers from Monday evening (August 14) provide a lot of infighting from the cast members. Mark Jansen is really in the dog house with a number of BB19 houseguests and it’s not entirely his fault. Fans of Mark are going to feel that he is being bullied again based on what has been taking place over the last few hours. It continues the drama that has consumed the house this week and it only got worse following the Veto Ceremony earlier in the day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Matt Clines used the Power of Veto, but it didn’t go the way that Mark Jansen had expected. Mark had been under the assumption that Matt would use the Veto to save Elena Davies, who was on the block as a pawn for Alex Ow. At least that’s what Alex and Paul Abrahamian told Elena when they asked her to be a nominee this week. Instead of actually taking down this particular pawn, though, Matt saved Jason Dent. Alex followed that up by nominating Cody Nickson in his place.

Mark was already frustrated about what took place at the Veto Ceremony, but Alex Ow and Christmas Abbott decided to pile more on him later on Monday. These Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that in addition to dishing out more personal attacks up in the Head of Household room, Alex noted that she was bored and went down to accost Mark about pillows he had taken to use in the Have Not room. She claimed that they were her pillows that she had been using and that Mark had no right to take them.

Alex followed Christmas in giving Mark a hard time about the pillows and bedding that he was using to help cover up the rough beds in the Have Not room. Mark was clearly caught off guard with what was going on and didn’t see through the obvious charade that Alex and Christmas were putting on. This was clearly about making Mark look bad in front of the other houseguests and may have had nothing to do with the pillows at all. Alex was later seen joking about it and giving fist bumps to her alliance members on the live feeds.

Mark apologized – Christmas said it’s a recurring theme with him “take take take take” – Alex jumped in about her stuff he’s taken #bb19 pic.twitter.com/EGkKoLjO3N — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 15, 2017

This was not a shining moment for either Alex Ow and Christmas Abbott, so these particular Big Brother 19 spoilers may lose them some supporters. Alex and Christmas were tag-teaming on Mark Jansen in an apparent effort to get him to blow up and say something that he might regret later. This would have given them the perfect excuse to use him as the main eviction target next week, but Mark isn’t playing those games. He has been quite bewildered by the whole ordeal and it may have garnered him more support than he had before the fight.

Most of this drama seems rather pointless because there are already some very clear alliances in the BB19 house. Mark Jansen was always going to be a target after Cody Nickson gets sent to the BB19 jury. None of these shenanigans will change that fact and now if Mark finds a way to win the Head of Household on double eviction night, he may simply nominate Alex Ow and Christmas Abbott for eviction. That would certainly qualify as the plan for the women backfiring, but that will have to wait until the Big Brother 19 spoilers from Thursday night (August 17).

