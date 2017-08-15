Audrey Roloff Finds Surprise In Baby’s Crib Ahead Of Due Date

Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy are just a couple of short weeks away from welcoming their newborn baby girl, but the mommy-to-be already had someone snoozing in her baby girl’s crib — her cat! On Monday, Audrey took to Instagram to update her Instagram story and let everyone see the sight that she saw today. She uploaded a photo of her cat — taking a nap. Pretty soon, Audrey will be posting photos of her daughter doing the same thing.

The photo showed Audrey and Jeremy’s cat curled up in a DockATot. For those unfamiliar with the product, it is described as a “portable sleeper docking station” that can be used for children when traveling or in their cribs to keep them in one spot. The infant DockATot is often used as a co-sleeper so that mom and/or dad don’t roll over on to baby while sharing a bed.

Whether or not parents choose to use such a product is up to them, of course, but Audrey already has one approval. At least she knows that it will go to good use if her daughter doesn’t like it! It’s “purrfect” for cat naps.

“Uh oh,” Audrey captioned the picture, summing up exactly how she feels about her cat making its way into her baby’s crib!

Fans were excited to see the crib itself and many absolutely loved the fabrics, colors, and patterns that Aubrey and Jeremy chose for their nursery. The baby’s crib is white (it could be ivory). The crib’s mattress was covered in a fitted sheet that had pink and green flowers on it. There was also a light pink pillow in the crib and something else pink that looked like a crib bumper.

As most Little People, Big World fans know, Audrey and Jeremy recently moved into their new home after several weeks of renovations. Audrey has been a busy bee trying to get things done before her baby girl arrives in just a couple of weeks. The nursery is coming along, but Audrey may have a few finishing touches to add before she gives birth.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]