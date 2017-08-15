Audrey Roloff Finds Surprise In Baby’s Crib Ahead Of Due Date

Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy are just a couple of short weeks away from welcoming their newborn baby girl, but the mommy-to-be already had someone snoozing in her baby girl’s crib — her cat! On Monday, Audrey took to Instagram to update her Instagram story and let everyone see the sight that she saw today. She uploaded a photo of her cat — taking a nap. Pretty soon, Audrey will be posting photos of her daughter doing the same thing.
The photo showed Audrey and Jeremy’s cat curled up in a DockATot. For those unfamiliar with the product, it is described as a “portable sleeper docking station” that can be used for children when traveling or in their cribs to keep them in one spot. The infant DockATot is often used as a co-sleeper so that mom and/or dad don’t roll over on to baby while sharing a bed.
Whether or not parents choose to use such a product is up to them, of course, but Audrey already has one approval. At least she knows that it will go to good use if her daughter doesn’t like it! It’s “purrfect” for cat naps.
“Uh oh,” Audrey captioned the picture, summing up exactly how she feels about her cat making its way into her baby’s crib!
"Father God, thank you for the blessing of being able to carry and care for this child of yours. I recognize that you are the author of life and your timing is so perfect. Thank you for bringing this sweet baby girl into our lives in your perfect timing and according to your perfect will. Thank you for knitting her together so beautifully and uniquely in my womb (Psalm 139:13). Jesus, I ask that you would bring her into this world healthy and strong, and with red curly hair;) Lord thank you for giving me a husband, and her a father, who will lead her, teach her, and love her with everything he's got. Thank you for equipping and refining Jeremy in preparation for raising our daughter together. Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain (Philippians 2:15-16). Lord protect her with your full armor the moment she comes into this world, and give her your spirit from the moment she is born. I pray that she would come to know how deep and wide, unconditional and unending, your love is for her (Ephesians 3:18).Lord may she be a fiercely burning light, driving out darkness wherever she is (John 1:5). May she be like an arrow (Psalm 127:4) shot out into this world with purpose to accomplish the work you have for her to do. Lord may she be a compassionate, creative, and courageous daughter, full of joy and overflowing with peace. Give her a strong sense of discernment and good judgment so that she will not be easily deceived. Bless her with iron friendships – friendships that will refine her and sharpen her. I ask for your favor over her life Lord. May she be a Godly woman who leads others to the foot of the cross and loves them the whole way there…"
Fans were excited to see the crib itself and many absolutely loved the fabrics, colors, and patterns that Aubrey and Jeremy chose for their nursery. The baby’s crib is white (it could be ivory). The crib’s mattress was covered in a fitted sheet that had pink and green flowers on it. There was also a light pink pillow in the crib and something else pink that looked like a crib bumper.
As most Little People, Big World fans know, Audrey and Jeremy recently moved into their new home after several weeks of renovations. Audrey has been a busy bee trying to get things done before her baby girl arrives in just a couple of weeks. The nursery is coming along, but Audrey may have a few finishing touches to add before she gives birth.
Have you ever felt like the odds are stacked against you and everyone else has more training, talent, and time than you do? Do you ever feel unequipped, unqualified, or like an underdog? Me too????????Especially when it comes to this whole becoming a labor/mother thing… ????????♀️ Thank goodness God loves using underdogs to carry out his plans and purposes. Thank goodness becoming a mom isn't like applying for a job at a large corporation or competing on a contestant show. God is not on the hunt for someone with the most experience, credentials, intelligence, good looks, and talent. Phew???? God delights in working through the least expected. He wants to work through you and me. He uses people with massive faults, weaknesses, and/or lack of resources, because through Him we are able rise up as overcomers in a world where we might feel like underdogs. In Romans 8:37 Paul reminds us that even as we face "tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril or the sword… in all these things we are MORE than conquerors through Him who loved us." As I approach my due date I have been feeling more nervous, unprepared, and unequipped. I've been feeling like an underdog. But recently, God pressed on my heart that I need to stop thinking like an underdog and start living like an overcomer. So to all to all you underdogs out there, just remember you are MORE than conquerors!
