‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: William deVry Confirms Three-Year Deal, Return Air Date, And Teases Liv Comeback

General Hospital spoilers from two new interviews with William deVry confirm the terms of Julian Jerome’s return to Port Charles after the actor hammered out a new deal with ABC showrunners. deVry spoke with Soap Hub and Soap Opera Intel and offered insights into when he’s back, what are the plans for the future of Julian and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and how he made a big move that got him a new contract with GH.

How long is deVry’s new contract at General Hospital?

While numerous sources have reported and confirmed that William deVry is back at GH, it was Soap Opera Intel that reported that the actor inked a juicy three-year deal with the ABC soap. The actor told the website, “There is a ton more story to tell” and mentioned that future storylines might include Julian and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) as improbable allies. deVry declined to spill any spoilers on Steve Burton’s return and the “real Jason” controversy.

A three-year contract is a big deal, but we also must remember that Rebecca Budig was on a multi-year contract and was abruptly released from General Hospital last month. While a contract is no guarantee, it is a positive sign for the future, so Julexis fans should be thrilled. Other spoilers from Will deVry came compliments of an interview with Soap Hub where the actor said that “Frank [Valentini] has a vision” for the future of Julexis that he likes.

Julian's day in court has arrived, but is he ready for what lies ahead? See for yourself, West Coast! #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC pic.twitter.com/IKlUdab4b6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 10, 2017

When does William deVry return to GH and Julian to Port Charles?

As of now, GH spoilers tell us there’s more Julian to come. deVry last filmed on June 30 just before the soap went dark for three weeks which is the same time frame as Rebecca Budig’s departure as Hayden. There are General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central that reveal Julian’s trial carries over into next week as Winston Rudge (David Lee) takes the stand to testify against Julian. Then on Friday, August 25, the verdict is in on Julian’s case.

A guilty verdict seems likely since it coincides with deVry’s exit from the soap. Don’t expect Julian to get off scot free and stick around Port Chuck because William deVry told Soap Opera Intel that he wouldn’t return to filming until mid-October and that means he won’t be on-screen until mid to late November. GH spoilers tease that Julian could be sent to Pentonville but then circumstances conspire to free him. People get out of jail all the time in Port Charles, so that’s no stretch plot-wise.

Being cuffed to a table is not the way Julian imagined his Friday would go. #GH starts NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/sdSioOKruI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 21, 2017

deVry teased Olivia Jerome’s return

General Hospital spoilers from these two recent interviews contained some hints about future Julian action coming to GH. deVry said there is a lot more tale to come for Julian including both Olivias. Many GH fans have hoped for the return of Tonja Walker as Liv Jerome, and now it seems that Will deVry is confirming her return. In fact, it might be Liv’s return that sets Julian free since she can testify that he was under her control because of her threats to his family and was solely responsible for Morgan’s death.

Upcoming GH plots must shift gears since William deVry’s contract was only just renewed yet scripts have been written already for early Fall. deVry hinted in his interview that Julian sold something to save his family and what he sold could ruin any chance he has at reconciling with his estranged family. But what could it be? Given that Julian washed his hands of the Jerome cartel, as did Ava Jerome (Maura West), perhaps he sold his family’s mob assets.

WATCH: Liv's plan for revenge culminates… and it isn't good for Alexis or Julian. https://t.co/gALe9MsB25 #SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/CgZmcuTVVO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 12, 2017

Does Julian’s plot tie to Steve Burton’s return?

There are some General Hospital rumors swirling that Steve Burton will play a new character that shows up in Port Charles and new spoilers reveal Burton’s first air date will be in mid-September. Maybe Burton is a mobster that bought the Jerome cartel assets from Julian. It’s clear from current GH storylines that a new mob threat is coming to Port Charles because Sonny is stepping down from running the Corinthos cartel. The Teflon Don is supposedly handing the reins to Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood).

Milo Giambetti (Drew Cheetwood) is confirmed back on set, but his brother Derk hasn’t been seen yet. It could be Steve Burton’s new character that’s the new big bad mob threat coming to town. For now, it’s good news that William deVry has a new three-year contract and he’ll be back on GH in late Fall. The actor also shared that he went to see Frank Valentini personally to let him know he wanted to stick with the ABC soap in case there was any doubt. It could be the personal touch that sealed the deal. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]