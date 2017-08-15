Mingyu’s Height: SEVENTEEN Member Might Be Too Tall To Be Part Of Pledis Entertainment’s K-pop Boy Group

There are so many successful K-pop stars in the industry right now that standing out from the rest will definitely be a huge plus. However, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is not too happy being such a stand out in the group.

Kim Min-gyu, or mostly known as Mingyu, has recently revealed his concern about his height. At the age of 20, SEVENTEEN’s rapper stands at 186 cm. tall (six ft., one in.) and he’s worried that his height might be a reason for him to be kicked out of the K-pop boy group.

While the rest of the SEVENTEEN members have similar heights, Mingyu and Lee Ji-hoon (Woozi) stand out as being the tallest and the shortest members of the group. Woozi only stands at 164 cm. tall (five ft., four in.), which makes him look extra tiny when standing next to Mingyu.

While some may take being tall as a compliment, Mingyu reportedly shared that he wanted to stop growing. Their CEO even joked about how tall he was, saying that he will be taken out of SEVENTEEN if he grows taller.

Fortunately, the group never took Mingyu’s height as a hindrance. Even though he’s much taller than all of them, Mingyu’s talent and charisma fit well with the rest of the members.

Since all of the boys can dance extremely well, they don’t have a specific formation in their performances. In fact, Mingyu still gets the chance to be in front despite the possibility of him covering up some of the members behind him.

SEVENTEEN debuted back in 2015, and they quickly took the world by storm. The Pledis Entertainment boy group consists of thirteen members, and they are separated into “Hip-Hop Unit” (S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon), “Vocal Unit” (Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan), and “Performance Unit” (Jun, Hoshi, The8, and Dino). Although they are divided into three sub-units, all 13 members perform together most of the time.

The boys are famously known as a “self-producing” idol group since they are deeply involved in their composition and choreography. Although there are 13 of them in the group, they are always praised for their amazing synchronization.

SEVENTEEN is also stylized as SVT, which creative fans made accurate meanings to the initials – S for Synchronization, V for Visuals, and T for Talent.

Choi Seung-cheol (S.Coups), Yoon Jeong-han (Jeonghan), Joshua Ji-soo Hong (Joshua), Wen Jun-hui (Jun), Kwon Soon-young (Hoshi), Jeon Won-woo (Wonwoo), Woozi, Lee Seok-min (DK), Mingyu, Xu Ming-hao (The8), Boo Seung-kwan (Seungkwan), Han-sol Vernon Choi (Vernon), and Lee Chan (Dino) are currently in their 2017 Seventeen 1st World Tour “Diamond Edge.”

