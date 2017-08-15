Members Of The Shield Form New Tag Team, To Challenge For The Tag Titles At ‘SummerSlam’

For years, fans have wanted the members of The Shield to come back together and reunite as the “Hounds of Justice,” but they never got anything more than small doses. Now, it has finally happened and two of the three members of The Shield have not only come together once again, but they’re going after the Raw Tag Team Titles. At SummerSlam, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will take on Cesaro and Sheamus for the belts in what is sure to be a brawl.

It’s a moment that WWE has teased a lot in the past, but a full reunion of The Shield isn’t really possible at this time. Roman Reigns is caught up in a main event feud and battling it out for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam this weekend.

Still, the past month has seen tease after tease of a reunion between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as they’ve saved one another on numerous occasions. Now, there was a bit of tension tonight before they ended up realizing how much they needed each other as recapped by the official website of WWE, but it didn’t last long.

After they set aside their differences, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle made an official match for the Raw Tag Team Championship as The Shield will battle Cesaro and Sheamus this Sunday.

Each week, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have found themselves in separate trouble as Sheamus and Cesaro took control. One would always save the other, but they just couldn’t find it in their hearts to trust the other and therefore, a partnership was never formed.

Two weeks ago, Rollins extended his fist in hopes of solidarity, but Ambrose refused it. Last week on Raw, Ambrose put his fist out, but it was Rollins turning his back on his former brother that time around.

Tonight, Ambrose and Rollins actually started things off by brutally fighting with one another and all the champs had to do was sit back and enjoy it. They couldn’t seem to stay out of things, though, and they decided to unleash punishment of their own.

Once they worked together, Rollins and Ambrose got the advantage and were able to chase the champions out of the ring. That’s when Angle came out and made the match official, which means the former members of The Shield could capture the gold at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam was already looking like it would be a really great pay-per-view, but this new match is easily going to be one of the biggest on the card. Sheamus and Cesaro have become one of the best teams in all of WWE, but now, they have to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against a new version of The Shield. While they may head out to the ring separately, the fans would surely lose it if they entered in combat gear and to their old music, but that may be just a hopeful dream.

