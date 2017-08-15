There are doctors who think they have an explanation for the hyper-aggressive behavior of the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un: steroid use. “Roid rage,” or aggressive behavior caused by steroid use, would explain some of the posturing and threats that the leader of North Korea has made to the United States and other countries. There is a global suspicion that Kim Jong-Un has gout, and steroids are often used as a treatment for this ailment. But with the level of secrecy involving Kim Jong-Un and other communist leaders, getting to the bottom of the medical mystery is unlikely.

Kim Jong-Un has reportedly been linked with government-directed executions (including those of family members) and is alleged to have temper tantrums, lashing out at people like Seth Rogen for his movie The Interview, which mocked the leader of North Korea.

While some are referring to the leader of North Korea as a tyrant, as well as missile and nuke happy, some now believe that Kim Jong-Un could be suffering from the side effects of steroid use and, possibly, abuse.

Dr. Rick Positano of the Hospital for Special Surgery explained that steroid abuse or “roid rage” could explain a lot about the man leading North Korea.

“[There’s speculation] in the medical community that he has gout, and one of the treatments for gout is steroids. This fellow could be manifesting roid rage.”

Positano goes on to explain that gout, which is a disease that is often caused by dietary excesses, causes a build-up of uric acid in the joints. It often causes extreme pain, particularly in the lower extremities. The feeling is often described as “like a knife going through your toe.”

Many leaders throughout history, who have thought themselves to be gourmets with a taste for fatty food — including meat (particularly organ meat) and cheese — have found themselves with gout. Dr. Positano says he would not be surprised if the leader of North Korea had gout for some time due to his limp.

“There are so many world leaders who have suffered over the centuries, and it’s changed history. Who knows what’s making this guy tick?”

Some have speculated that Kim Jong-Un has been taking steroids for his gout due to a newfound love of cheese.

Kim Jong-Un left North Korea for Switzerland for his education, and while there, he is said to have developed a love of wine and cheese, according to the Sun.

“The tubby dictator has reportedly become hooked on Emmental and posh French red wine and has downed so much that he has ballooned in size and is now walking with a limp because of his condition.”

They claim that the leader of North Korea has been importing cheese from Switzerland while many in his country are starving.

Kim Jong-Un, who plays his cards close to the vest, is unlikely to admit to having gout or using steroids, as both would be perceived as signs of weakness.

Do you think it’s possible that the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, is acting out because of “roid rage”?

