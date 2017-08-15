WWE News: Championship Changes Hands On ‘Raw’ Ahead Of ‘SummerSlam 2017’ PPV

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, one of the championships changed hands just six days ahead of the upcoming SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view. In a big match on the latest installment of the WWE program, Akira Tozawa took on Neville with the championship on the line. In surprising fashion, the “power of Akawa” was able to capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship for the first time in his career. That produced the fifth champion to win this title belt since its introduction. It also brought an end to the longest reign so far by anyone from the 205 Live division of Cruiserweights so far.

According to ProWrestling.net‘s Jason Powell, Monday’s show was held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The first match of the night featured “The Boss” Sasha Banks defeating Nia Jax to become the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. That means Sasha will go on to SummerSlam to face Alexa Bliss for the title taking the injured Bayley’s place. In the second match of the night, Akira Tozawa challenged Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight title. The two were scheduled to compete at SummerSlam this coming Sunday with the title on the line but had an 11-minute bout on Raw ahead of their matchup this weekend.

Tozawa’s representative Titus O’Neil of “The Titus Brand” was ringside to cheer on his superstar. Towards the end of the contest, Neville was able to cut off Tozawa after he went to the top rope for a move. Moments later, the champion used the referee to shield himself from the challenger and went for his Rings of Saturn submission hold. Tozawa managed to counter that move and had a near fall at that moment. A bit later, Neville set up for his finisher the Red Arrow with his opponent able to get out of harm’s way. Tozawa finished things off with the senton off the top rope and got the winning pinfall. A celebration ensued with Titus and then Apollo Crews coming to the ring to put Tozawa on their shoulders.

Many wrestling fans and journalists may have felt the Cruiserweight division was stagnant. It could be said that the division basically under-delivered so far during the 205 Live program’s time on the WWE Network. The Cruiserweight Classic seemed to be a success, though. Neville brought some strength and credibility to the title with his role as a solid heel who basically dominated his competitors. His reign lasted a total of 197 days, which is more than the previous three champions’ reigns combined. Neville was victorious in feuds that involved Rich Swann and former WWE star Austin Aries. He also grabbed a recent win against Akira Tozawa at the Raw pay-per-view Great Balls of Fire. With his surprising loss tonight, he’s now set for a rematch at this Sunday’s SummerSlam PPV.

One could contend that the title shift is due to WWE’s continued attempts at gaining exposure in other countries. Back in April, it was announced that a deal had been reached with a sports media company to live stream Raw and SmackDown in Japan. The fact that Asuka holds the NXT Women’s Championship and now Akira Tozawa has the Cruiserweight Championship could be pointing towards WWE wanting to have Japanese stars shining in that viewing region. If tonight’s results are any indication, it could be a good sign for Shinsuke Nakamura this coming Sunday as well.

[Featured Image by WWE]