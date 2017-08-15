‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 7, Episode 7: Browns Hope To Find A New Browntown

This week on Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family enters a new chapter of their life. Bear, Bird, and Rainy finalize their work in closing down their Alaskan homestead. The family tries to stay positive by looking forward to the future and hoping to find a new Browntown.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7, Episode 7 is titled “A New Chapter.” The synopsis, via Discovery Channel, reads as follows.

“As Ami prepares to undergo treatment for lung cancer, siblings Bear, Bird and Rain work give the families homestead back to the bush. The entire wolfpack looks to the future and finds strength in the hope for a new place to call Browntown.”

The Brown family, which stars in Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People, is currently experiencing an unimaginable crisis. Their mom Ami has been diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer, which is said to have progressed to stage 4 on both lungs by now. After they received the diagnosis, Ami and her husband Billy decided that the family should leave their homestead in the Alaskan wilderness to focus on Ami’s treatment. It was a difficult decision for them, but Ami told Billy it may be time to move on.

“We’ll shut the book on living in the forest and we’ll open a new book.”

In last week’s episode, Bear, Bird, and Rain were at Browntown, claiming their belongings and disposing of their ship Integrity on behalf of the family. Bird shared that it was an emotional time for her to return to the bush knowing that they would have to leave the place now. Rainy was also teary-eyed when she talked about leaving Browntown, where she spent her childhood.

Meanwhile, they gave Integrity to another bush family who wants to live remotely just like the way the Browns did. Bear said that they decided to just give away the ship on a handshake because his father got their first boat the same way when he was a kid. He said he is sure their parents would want to help another bush family.

As to where the wolfpack is heading now, it might be revealed in the upcoming episode of Alaskan Bush People on Wednesday. Since the family confirmed Ami’s cancer in June, they have been spotted in different places, including in Arizona, Colorado, and Las Vegas. Information from a Facebook page, ABP Exposed, said that Ami just finished her radiation treatment at UCLA Medical Center in California. They are currently on a break before Ami begins chemotherapy. The filming for the show has also wrapped up.

Watch Alaskan Bush People every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]