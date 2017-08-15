Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Back Together? Former Couple Reportedly Seeing Each Other Again

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear to be back together as the two were spotted in Los Angeles riding the actor’s motorcycle to Ed Sheeran’s concert on Saturday night.

Reports are now claiming that the 32-year-old singer and her 40-year-old ex are back on after they were seen together in public for the first time since they broke up in March.

According to TMZ, the ex-couple looked chummy at the Staples Center, bringing the outlet to the assumption that the break is over.

Meanwhile, a source reportedly knowledgeable about the situation told E! News that the two are indeed back together and had never cut their ties since they announced their split earlier this year.

“They have never cut communication since they broke up,” the insider revealed.

The source explained why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a break in the first place before ultimately confirming their reunion.

“They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again.”

In March, The Sun reported about Katy and Orlando’s break up emerged after the 40-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor got physical with Erin McCabe in Los Angeles while the pop star was performing at the Brit Awards in London some 5,500 miles away.

Since then, entertainment outlets started to speculate what got between the A-list couple, including one from Us Weekly claiming that they started to drift apart after Orlando filmed his Shanghai-set thriller, S.M.A.R.T. Chase: Fire & Earth in China for weeks.

The outlet even went on to cite Katy’s friend who confirmed their break up and revealed their realization that “they make better best friends than they do partners” just as the pop star Tweeted the same message.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

However, by the looks of their second public debut as a couple—in an Ed Sheeran concert, no less—it appears like they will be hitting it off once again after getting over their problem with long distance relationships.

#PHOTOS | (+) Katy Perry was seen leaving Ed Sheeran's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles with Orlando Bloom (08/12) pic.twitter.com/a6eE13eNIW — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) August 14, 2017

With Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted in public again, E! News’ source revealed that the A-list actors expected people to speculate about their reunion the moment they step out of the confines of their break up.

“When they went out in public, they were aware that people would start speculating that they were back on, and they are OK with that,” the source explained.

Moreover, if reports about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s reunion are to be believed, it looks like no one is that much surprised that they eventually ended up in each other’s arms as the insider revealed that they never stopped loving each other in the first place.

“Katy and Orlando want this to work this time, so they are working on mending their relationship. They’ve had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs,” the source said.

“Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive.”

But while fans of the ex-couple would be very happy about their supposed reunion, there is still no official word from the parties involved on whether or not they have indeed got back together so it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt.

Do you believe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for UNICEF]