‘GH’ Spoilers: Steve Burton Officially Begins Filming

Steve Burton returning to General Hospital has been the talk of social media since the announcement was made a few weeks ago. After he left in 2012 and the role of Jason Morgan was recast, fans believed that his time in Port Charles had come and gone. Burton remained on the show for over two decades as Jason Quartermaine/Jason Morgan and garnered quite a fan base throughout the years. When he announced his departure, there was devastation.

After General Hospital, Steve Burton ended up on the Young and the Restless. There was a bit of a scuffle among fans who supported his move and those who felt betrayed. Last year, Burton announced he would be leaving his role on the CBS soap and would finish taping for it sometime in December. This immediately had the rumor mill churning. A few weeks ago, it was announced that the fan-favorite actor would be returning to Port Charles soon. According to Soap Opera Network, Steve Burton began filming his return to General Hospital earlier today. This is incredibly exciting news for those waiting to find out about his role. Because of the way things work in the soap world, the estimation of his air date is sometime in mid-September, though there has been no confirmation from the network.

There is plenty of speculation on who Steve Burton will play on the show. It was said that his return will touch almost everyone in Port Charles, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will be kin to Jason Morgan. There has been a twin theory circulating for a while, which would be something similar to what was already written for General Hospital and the Jason Morgan storyline a few years ago. Jason and Franco (Roger Howarth) were reportedly twins, but then the writers decided to change it and pretend like that didn’t happen. The possibilities are endless for Burton’s character, especially with the announcement that Billy Miller will be sticking around General Hospital as well.

Amazing to be BACK @GeneralHospital Thanks for all of the support..And always awesome to see @BfordAnderson pic.twitter.com/GXk5x2i39h — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) August 15, 2017

Fans only have a few more weeks before Steve Burton will officially be on the show and his character and purpose will be revealed. Details regarding the length of time he will remain in Port Charles and contract status has not yet been announced. The hype is building and those who wished for Steve Burton to return are on the edge of their seats. This reveal could be huge for General Hospital if executed properly.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]