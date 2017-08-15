Suri Cruise 2017: Tom Cruise Has Not Seen Daughter With Katie Holmes In Over Four Years Because Of Scientology?

The world has seen Suri Cruise grow up without a father, and it is not because her dad, Tom Cruise, is too busy working for her future. The Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s absence from his daughter’s life is reportedly a result of his loyalty to Scientology.

When Katie Holmes gave birth to Suri Cruise in 2006, Tom Cruise was nothing but a doting father to the young child. However, since the Dawson’s Creek star and the Hollywood A-list actor ended their six-year marriage back in 2012, things suddenly changed and many believed that it was all because of the star’s devotion to his controversial church.

Scientology is known for separating families once a member decided to leave the church. So when Katie Holmes left Tom Cruise and the religion, the actor was expected to cut all his ties with his ex-wife and daughter.

It is widely known that Tom Cruise has been absent from his daughter’s life after his shocking split from Katie Holmes. A previous report even revealed that he has not seen Suri Cruise in over 1,000 days. An insider even shared that the 55-year-old actor and producer did not reach out to bond with his daughter on Father’s Day.

Katie Holmes has been a mother and a father to Suri Cruise and she doesn’t mind it at all. In fact, the mother-daughter duo has always been inseparable after the actress decided to end her marriage with the famous actor. The 38-year-old star revealed in an interview that she has been doing everything that she can to make her daughter happy despite the circumstances.

#happymothersday ???????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s failed marriages with Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman were believed to be a result of his loyalty to Scientology. The A-list star first learned about the cult-like church from his first wife, Mimi Rogers. The Mission: Impossible 6 actor got hooked with the religion and even became the right hand of the church’ leader, David Miscavige.

However, it has been repeatedly rumored that Tom Cruise may have finally quit his controversial church. When Scientology opened a new location in San Diego last year, The Top Gun star was nowhere to be found.

Being the face of Scientology for years, many expected to see Tom Cruise in the event. But since he was missing in action in the important gathering, many speculated that the Mission: Impossible 6 actor may be slowly removing himself from the controversial religion. However, these talks remain as speculations for now.

My sweetie ???????????????????????????? #love #beach #gratitude A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

