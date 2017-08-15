‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Gets Her Heart’s Desire, Will She Finally Get Custody Of Baby Holly?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will finally get her heart’s desire. Does this mean that she will be reunited with baby Holly?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Fans were disappointed when Arianne Zucker announced she was leaving Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers teased that the actress would have a major storyline, which involved baby Holly. It has been a long and crazy ride and all viewers want is for Nicole Walker to be reunited with her daughter. According to Daytime Royalty Online, that might be happening by the end of the month.

All the spoilers reveal is that Nicole gets her heart’s desire. Right now, she is involved in a love triangle with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). However, the only thing she has ever wanted was a child of her own. When Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) secretly went for a second IVF treatment, it succeeded. However, she didn’t tell Nicole the truth about the baby. It wasn’t until after the child was born that Nicole realized Chloe lied to her for all those months. The reason was because of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry).

After the kidnapping storyline, Chloe finally decided to give Nicole her baby. However, a judge disagreed and put baby Holly into foster care. He wouldn’t even allow Nicole to visit her daughter.

Last week, Nicole almost ruined everything by approaching and holding baby Holly. The foster mother caught her in the act. However, she didn’t realize the familiar woman was Holly’s mother. Thankfully, Eric saved Nicole before it was too late.

Fun video from my last week @nbcdays Hope you enjoy. http://www.ariannezucker.com/blog.html A post shared by Ari Zucker (@ari8675) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

On June 21, Arianne Zucker posted on her blog that she taped her final scenes as Nicole Walker. Since the soap opera films several months in advance, that would put her final air date sometime around Thanksgiving. As the Inquisitr previously reported, a photo from a set monitor shows Nicole in Horton Square with a baby carriage. This led fans to speculate that she would leave Salem with Holly.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 also tease that Chloe will help Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will make a fresh start. Also, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), posting as Adrienne, will move into the Kiriakis mansion.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]