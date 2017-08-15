Deandre Harris: Video Of Black Man Beaten By White Supremacists In Charlottesville Used To Identify Attackers

Deandre Harris was chased down by white supremacists and brutally beaten in Charlottesville this weekend, and now video of the attack is being used to identify his assailants.

The 20-year-old African American man was part of a group that showed up in the Virginia city to protest the “Unite the Right” white supremacist marches in the city, which were a reaction to Charlottesville’s decision to take down a Confederate statue. Harris later told The Root that he and five friends had exchanged words with some of the KKK and white supremacists, who then rushed at him and attacked.

“They were beating me with poles. I have eight staples in my head, a broken wrist and a chipped tooth,” Harris said.

Video of the beating caught a group of white men rushing Deandre Harris as he fell to the ground, beating him with what appeared to be makeshift weapons. A group of Deandre’s friends were able to save him from the attack, but not before he was left bloodied and dazed.

Now, the photographer who recorded the beating is helping Deandre Harris to identify the attackers. The video showed several of the men’s faces clearly, and many on social media have helped to spread the photos around in an effort to identify the attackers.

One of the men was identified as Michael Tubbs, who some identified as the alleged ringleader who ordered the beating. His picture was captured from the video of the attack, and the International Business Times noted that he was photographed at several other scraps throughout the event on Saturday.

“Tubbs, who was photographed in several brawls throughout Saturday, is the Florida state chairman of the League of the South. He became part of the Southern nationalist organization after being released from prison for plotting to bomb Jewish and black-owned businesses in Jacksonville, Florida.”

Look closely and you will see bigot Michael Tubbs overseeing the assault of Deandre Harris. He's a violent felon convicted of hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/Eg6xFBQvgQ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 14, 2017

There is not yet any confirmation that Tubbs was involved in the attack, however, and there has been no word of an arrest or charges for the Florida man.

DeAndre Harris said he was angry that the attack happened in a parking garage right next to the Charlottesville police station, yet there were no officers anywhere nearby to save him from the brutal attack.

Just interviewed Deandre Harris. He's one of the 35 ppl injured in #Charlottesville. Says he was peacefully protesting when attacked. #WRAL pic.twitter.com/XiV5ua40qg — Sarah Krueger (@WRALSarah) August 13, 2017

Many people across the internet have come together in an effort to help Deandre Harris after the beating. Aside from those using the video to identify the attackers, many others have donated to a GoFundMe page set up to help him cover his medical expenses. In two days, the fundraiser has already drawn in more than $105,000 of a $50,000 goal.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]