Diana’s Death And Queen Elizabeth’s Revealing Personal Letter That Sheds Light On Royals’ Emotional Turmoil

The twenty-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death is fueling a world-wide resurgence of interest in the life of the Princess of Wales. As Diana documentaries pop up across television networks, her admirers around the world are immersing themselves in all things Diana, from fashion, to her struggles with bulimia, her charitable work, her disastrous marriage to Prince Charles, and questions about the manner of her death.

For those who are old enough to have witnessed Diana and Charles’ wedding in 1981, the Diana documentaries are a chance to awaken their memories of the people’s princess and her charisma. According to Global News, it’s not just memories and old news though.

Even twenty years after Diana’s tragic death, there are so many unanswered questions and an enormous appetite to know more. Now with the renewed attention on the Princess of Wales, some new information has surfaced.

At the time of Princess Diana’s death, Queen Elizabeth was much criticized for her apparent callousness and coldness concerning her son’s ex-wife. It turns out that the monarch did struggle with sadness at Diana’s sudden passing, especially since she was faced with the difficult task of comforting her beloved grandchildren, Princess Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the young princes, and Prince Charles were vacationing at Balmoral Castle when Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. The royals elected to remain at Balmoral for several days so that William and Harry wouldn’t have to face public scrutiny immediately. The boys were only 15 and 12 years old at the time of their mother’s death.

Diana’s grieving fans blasted the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth in particular, for seeming to ignore the nation’s anguish, but the newly discovered letter reveals that the monarch was far from indifferent.

ET News shared that the Queen replied to a letter of condolence from one of her closest aides six days after receiving the news of Princess Diana’s death. In the newly surfaced letter, she wrote that Diana’s passing was a “huge loss to the country,” and she noted that even in the terrible tragedy, Diana’s capacity for bringing people together shone though.

“But the public reaction to her death and the service in the Abbey, seem to have united people round the world in a rather inspiring way.”

ABC News wrote that the royal grandmother described William and Harry as “so brave” as they coped with the unbelievable reality of Diana’s death. She said that for all of the family, their emotions were “still so mixed up, but we have all been through a very bad experience.”

In addition to the unexpected personal words of Prince William’s grandmother, new secret tapes from the early years of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles reveal some of her inmost thoughts about the relationship.

According to Today, Diana told her sisters in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding that she couldn’t go through with it. Her doubts about Prince Charles relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles and the overwhelming response of an adoring public to their new princess-in-waiting made the teenager fearful for her future as a royal.

Diana’s sisters told her, “Well, bad luck, Duch. Your face is on the tea towel, so you’re too late to chicken out.”

A new documentary from National Geographic, Diana: In Her Own Words, reveals more of Princess Diana’s struggles with her marriage, fears about her ability to fill the role of princess, and her eventual decision to “adapt to it and stop fighting it.”

[Featured Image by AP Photo/AP Images]