Joy-Anna Duggar Sends Husband Austin Forsyth To Camp After Wedding, Left Out Of Duggar Family Facebook Update

Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth this June. For the past two months, they have not posted very many pictures from their lives together, which hinted that they have been busy settling down. They only uploaded two photos from their post-wedding life, which has kept the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On wanting to know more about their lives together.

Finally, the couple got around to giving a proper update from their daily lives. The latest picture that Austin posted on social media showed that Joy-Anna sent him to attend Courageous Men of the Word’s Annual men’s camp.

The camp was widely attended by the Duggar boys. Their father, Jim Bob Duggar, was an invited speaker at the event. According to the Fort Rock Camp website, the theme this year was “Battle Ready” and that the organizers encouraged the attendees to bring their “favorite handgun and bows and arrows,” while promising that “shotguns and rifles will be provided.” It looked like CMOW was quite literal in training their men for battle.

The event lasted from August 9 to 12, which means that Joy-Anna had three whole days to herself for the first time in months.

Check out Austin Forsyth’s pictures from the camp!

We had a great turnout for Men's Camp at Fort Rock Family Camp!! Lots of great activities, but most importantly encouraging fathers and men to be spiritual leaders. @fortrockfamilycamp @jeffdanker A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

However, the Duggar family did not include their new son-in-law in any of the pictures they posted from the camp. The update they gave about CMOW consists of their younger boys practicing their archery, dagger throwing, and Jim Bob leading a session.

Leading a spiritually guided life is something that is important for both Joy-Anna and Austin. Not only did they visit Israel for the second part of their honeymoon, but they are continuing to attend Bible conferences as they settle down. Many of Joy’s sisters married men who are devoted to the ministry.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Joy-Anna Duggar became the youngest Duggar to get married. She was just 19 when she walked down the aisle. At her wedding, her brother Joseph Duggar proposed to his girlfriend Kendra Caldwell, who planned the newly married couple’s joint bachelor-bachelorette party. On Joseph and Kendra’s wedding registry site, it is marked that their big day is October 7, 2017.

[Featured Image by The Forsyth Family Blog/Facebook]