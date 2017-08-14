Scott Hall Credits The One Person Responsible For Getting The ‘NWO’ Over

The nWo will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest factions in pro wrestling history. In a time where dirt sheets were starting to become popular, and WWE was beginning to give WCW some competition, the advent of the nWo changed the game and was an absolute ace in the hole for the World Championship Wrestling brand.

After making a name for himself in the WWE as Razor Ramon, Scott Hall appeared from the crowd during a match between Mike Enos and Steve Doll. To the major shock of both the crowd and the fans watching, Hall uttered the words, “You know who I am. But you don’t know why I’m here.”

This would be the beginning of one of the best times as a fan to watch professional wrestling ever. The heated rivalry between WWE and WCW left fans at the edge of their seats every week, as both brands pulled out all the stops in an attempt to best their opponents.

For WCW, the nWo era gave the company a surge in ratings, as WWE went nearly a year and a half without delivering stronger ratings. During this time, the nWo was going strong, as names such as Sting, “Diamond” Dallas Page, and Ric Flair stood for WCW in their quest to regain control.

On a recent WWE Network episode of Table for 3, Scott Hall, who was the first face of the nWo, explained the one person who he credits for taking it the direction that the fans were able to see.

While there were discussions to just have Hall enter from the ramp to start the warnings from the “Outsiders,” it was pro wrestling legend and now-WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko who gave him the idea to come from the audience. The reason for this was to create an illusion that Hall had nothing to do with WCW, and that it was indeed a “shoot.”

Although the move was brazen, it proved to be successful, and people were talking about the WCW debut of Scott Hall. Moreover, it was the perfect set-up the the nWo dominance for many months in WCW.

[Featured Image By WWE]