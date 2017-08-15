Amy Roloff Spends Quality Time With Grandson, Has Magic Touch

Amy Roloff spent part of her Monday with her daughter-in-law Tori and enjoyed some quality time with her only grandson, Jackson. Amy watched Jackson, who is 3-months-old, for a little bit, playing with him on the floor, reading a book, and showing him some of his toys. Jackson had his arm on Amy and looked completely content being in her company. Tori couldn’t help but film the special moment and post it on her Instagram story to share with fans.

It looks like the Little People, Big World star got some time to do her own thing as Amy hung out with baby J. In her next photo, Tori posted a selfie in workout clothes, joking about her mismatched brands. She wore an Adidas shirt with Nike pants and asked, “Is this even legal?” It appeared as though she was sneaking in a workout — perhaps going for a run — whilst her little man hung out with his grandma.

A short while later, Tori posted a photo of Jackson snuggled up with a blanket and his pacifier, snoozing away. It seems the little one was completely tuckered out after spending a fun afternoon with his grandma.

“Man, grandma really knows how to wear a kid out,” Tori captioned the sweet snap.

This grandma is so blessed and love seeing baby Jackson all the time. The farm is made for family & kids and now my kid's kid. Very thankful. #secondact #grandmaroloff #rolofffarms #grandsonjackson A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Both Matt and Amy Roloff absolutely love spending time with their only grandson. They often share updates about the newest Roloff and fans cannot get enough. Pretty soon, Jackson will be getting a new first cousin and Matt and Amy will have their first granddaughter; their son, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, are expecting a baby girl in September.

The Roloff family is growing and expanding, that’s for sure! It’s great to see that the siblings are all close and that they all get to spend time together as a family as often as they do.

Even though we can't be in Guelph doesn't mean we can't cheer on our favorite soccer player!! Go daddy go!! #wdg2017 #worlddwarfgames2017 #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Do you love seeing all of the updates on Jackson? Are you excited for Jeremy and Audrey to welcome their little girl in a couple of weeks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]