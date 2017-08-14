‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Showdown With Kelly Dodd

The Quiet Woman drama isn’t over just yet. Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd exchanged blows at the restaurant in the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, and Beador gave a little insight on what unfolded on the historic night. What did Beador say about her epic showdown with Dodd?

Bravo TV reports that Beador admitted she was embarrassed after watching the fight on television. The RHOC star also claimed responsibility for her actions, which resulted in everyone getting kicked out of the Quiet Woman. She couldn’t, however, shake the feeling that Lydia McLaughlin and Dodd knew how she would react and set her up for failure.

“I’m humiliated,” Beador shared.

“I take responsibility…I overreacted, I clearly did. But I was so surprised to see Kelly there. Lydia [McLaughlin] is a pot stirrer, and Kelly knew we were going to be there and she knew that she was going to cause drama. And I felt quite ambushed to be quite honest with you.”

Beador also explained why she overacted. For starters, Beador hardly ever sees Dodd around town, especially in her favorite hot spot. The Quiet Woman is also the same place where Beador was introduced to her husband, David, making it a special place for the reality star. This helps explain why Shannon Beador gave Dodd the finger at one point, telling her to “read between the lines,” before throwing her plate off the table.

The altercation between Beador and Dodd quickly escalated to a shouting match. Although several of the ladies tried to broker peace between them, Beador eventually told Dodd to leave her table. The two RHOC stars then unleashed on each other, which got the entire party kicked out.

Even though Beador took some responsibility for what happened, the drama between her and Dodd is far from over. In fact, during an interview with People, Beador talked about the last time she got into an altercation with a fellow Housewife. Beador didn’t name anybody specifically, but she revealed that her latest fight was with one of the new cast members. Does this mean Beador and McLaughlin are also headed for an epic fight?

There’s no telling what Beador will do next, especially if she confronts Dodd and McLaughlin in public again. We can only the women can work out a truce before things get any worse.

Until then, fans can watch the drama unfold when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.

