Kylie Jenner Called ‘Fake’ As She Poses In End Of Summer Photo

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the end of summer with yet another controversial post. The 20-year-old shared a photo on Monday while wearing leopard print bikini bottoms as she looks back over her shoulder.

Jenner simply captioned the Facebook post “summers almost over” as her 20 million followers commented with their opinions. One of the top comments is from a woman asking what is the point of Kylie flaunting her curves as she’s “fake, fake, fake.”

Another Facebook user stated Jenner could announce the end of the season without shamelessly showcasing her body parts. However, the comments did not stop with people questioning Kylie’s need to show off her backside. One person suggested the image is just for fame and attention as they referred to Jenner as a “little brat.”

It seems some Facebook users are growing tired of seeing the Kardashian-Jenner sister flaunting her figure every chance she gets. In fact, one person even stated they’re glad summer is over so Kylie can “finally” wear some clothes in her posts.

While Jenner received some rude remarks over her latest summer photo, some of her fans did come to her defense. Commenters stated Kylie looks amazing and questioned why so many people are following her if they “hate her so much.”

“OMG, you people are so mean. If you hate her so much, why are you following her????? Sounds like a lot of jealousy to me.”

Hollywood Life reported on Kylie’s leopard bikini pose as the site states her mom, Kris Jenner, liked the post. The article also mentions the fact some people believe Jenner has undergone plastic surgery to achieve her ample curves.

The site suggests the bikini bottoms play an optical illusion on viewers as some wonder if Kylie’s curves are “all natural.”

“Maybe it’s just an optical illusion, since the barely-there bikini bottom she was wearing hardly covers anything.”

ootd A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Kylie’s end of summer post isn’t the first time the socialite has made news this month for controversial reasons. The reality star is currently battling negative reviews for her Life of Kylie spinoff, which has been labeled as boring.

The Daily Mail reported Kris Jenner is defending her youngest child’s show as sites claim Life of Kylie is being re-cut to make it more entertaining.

It seems Kris has her daughter’s back when it comes to both tanking reality shows and scandalous social media photos as the 61-year-old publicly praises Kylie. At least Jenner knows she has her family to fall back on when the internet is not so kind.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]