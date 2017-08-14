Derailing Trains With DIY Derailment Tool Online: Encouraged By Al Qaeda Terrorists

Derailing trains was just made easy by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) after it published a guide for taking trains right off the tracks and called on their followers to strike the trains in U.S. and Europe. As Fox & Friends reported on their Monday morning show, the devices that Al Qaeda encouraged their followers to make and use are virtually undetectable to on-coming trains.

This appeared in the 17th edition of AQAP’s Inspire Magazine. The magazine’s editors give their followers three choices on how to attack trains, in both the U.S. and Europe. There are three modes of attack that their followers can use. They can attack the train from the inside or the outside, they can attack the track, which in turn would derail the train, or they can attack the train station when it is full of people.

They explained to their followers that the train stations “are always crowded and cause major interruption towards the transportation system.” The 97-page online electronic magazine includes a step-by-step tutorial on how to make that train derailment device, which takes up 18 pages of that magazine. According to Long War Journal, the magazine seemed to focus on the train derailment device.

The instructions go from beginning to end with this device, and it starts out by making a mold. The final steps entail building the metal derailment device. The guide reminds these budding tool builders that “We will keep away from using any electronic tools or tools that are specially used in construction…so as to remove any traces for suspicion.”

Al-Qaeda, specifically noting Acela Express as target, crafts train derailment DIY tool that requires no explosives https://t.co/OT6rr67Uuo — Bridget Johnson (@Bridget_PJM) August 14, 2017

Not only does the magazine suggest attacking trains via the rails and gives their readers the steps to make that happen, it also gives them the pros and cons of taking a train down this way. AQAP writes in the magazine, “It is [e]asy to design” once it’s made, it is easy to “hide your tracks from forensics after the operation.” It will supposedly leave the security agents “confused and disoriented.”

The real plus side that they try to sell their followers is how this “operation,” which is done to support AQAP, doesn’t require “martyrdom.” You get to stay alive so you can repeat this act. Apparently, the suicide bombers are who they may be comparing this to. They don’t get to do it again, as they are gone with their deed. It didn’t take long for the New York Police Department (NYPD) Counterterrorism Bureau to respond with a series of messages on its official Twitter feed. They notified the public they are aware and are taking the steps to make sure NYC stays safe.

Terrorists urged to target Europe's railways – Al Qaeda issue manual for lone wolf attacks | World | News | Express https://t.co/0skIKFJz6s — Zing (@zingars) August 14, 2017

According to the New York Post, Al Qaeda wants to “exploit the relatively lax security procedures protecting America’s railroads, and attack trains and subways. Train travel is much easier because they have “far fewer security protections than airline travel.”

The online magazine even showed a clip of trains “barreling through urban tunnels.” After the magazine offers the directions for the derailment tool they write,

“Simple to design. Made from readily available materials. Hard to be detached. Cause great destruction to the Western economy and transportation sector.”

