Charles Oakley does not want Lamar Odom on his BIG3 team

Ice Cube may be willing to welcome Lamar Odom to play in the BIG3 with open arms but that doesn’t mean everyone is excited to have the former NBA star play in the new basketball league. Charles Oakley made it clear that if Odom is joining up, he’s not welcome on the Big 3’s according to TMZ. Oakley shared his reasons for not wanting to play alongside Lamar and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he shared that too.

It’s no secret that Lamar Odom wants to play basketball again. The odds of the former NBA star getting another chance in the league is pretty slim. After all, he’s already had quite a few chances already and blew them.

That’s where the BIG3 comes in. Lamar made his interest in the league clear and Ice Cube even responded, saying they would welcome him. The new three-on-three league has already taken in plenty of controversial basketball stars including Allen Iverson and even Charles Oakley himself.

Oakley just ended his legal battle with the New York Knicks owner James Dolan. The whole ordeal that started with Oakley getting kicked out of Madison Square Garden has turned into a one year ban from the arena for the retired NBA star.

Apparently, being on the outs with his own team hasn’t softened Charles Oakley. It also doesn’t seem to matter that Odom claims he is completely sober now and happier than ever.

“In life, sometimes you only get but one chance,” Oakley said before adding, “He’s had three or four chances. I mean, he can play. Talented guy. I’m just saying, I don’t want him on my team.”

Ice Cube also shared his opinion on Lamar. He said, “I love Lamar, I’d love to see him play again. Dude’s just gotta get in shape. If they think they’re just gonna walk off the street onto the BIG3 court, they’re sadly mistaken. If guys get in shape, we’d love to see them play.”

Lamar Odom was a player in the NBA for 14 seasons. He played most of those season in Los Angeles with seven seasons as a Clipper and another five seasons with the Lakers. Odom fell from grace when he let his addiction to alcohol and drugs come between him and the game.

Some may not be willing to give Lamar another chance. He still has the size to be a major force in a league like the BIG3. If he does get in shape and join up next season, a face off between Lamar Odom and Charles Oakley may be in order.

