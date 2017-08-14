Trump Not Knocked Unconscious By ‘Fox News’ Muslim – But Melania Trump’s ‘Dark Soul’ And High Heels Get Buzz

Google Trends reports a surge in the search term “Trump knocked unconscious.” The phrases “Trump knocked out” and “Trump knocked unconscious” have surged about 60 percent, according to Google. That’s because a fake article is being spread on Facebook, titled “BREAKING : Trump Knocked Out Unconscious By Muslim Man Posing As Fox News Reporter.” The hoax article claiming that President Trump has been knocked unconscious by “a radical Muslim” who also posed as a Fox News reporter and had attempted to also kill a Christian pastor in August has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook. The fake article calls the man who had allegedly knocked President Trump unconscious “Ibn Yakoobi” – a supposed “Muslim extremist.” To make the article more believable, the hoaxsters used the same photo of Donald Trump that other hoax articles have used, as reported by the Inquisitr, when fake articles claimed that Trump had died of a heart attack.

The fake article goes on to credit Fox News and the United States Secret Service for the story, but it’s all a hoax, according to Lead Stories. The was no Ibn who destroyed a church of Christians in Mobile, Alabama, in July, however, the Christian Post reports a differing story about Ibn. When the fake story appeared on Action News 3, it received more than 50,000 shares on Facebook for the fake article. The hoax claimed that the attack on Trump took place outside of Trump Tower in New York, when Yakoobi took a tire iron and knocked Trump unconscious.

Meanwhile, as the article about President Trump being knocked unconscious has been debunked, other articles about First Lady Melania Trump are real. As reported by Page Six, Helen Mirren came up against both Melania and Ivanka Trump. Mirren said that Ivanka “talks a good game, but there’s no substance,” along with criticizing Ivanka’s book. Mirren said President Trump lacked morality, but that Melania could take Trump down with her power and “dark Slovenian soul.”

Meanwhile, on the Fox News a post about a recent Newsweek article, which Fox summarized as “Melania and Ivanka Trump Criticized for Wearing High Heels” has gained nearly 4,000 comments and 1,300 Facebook shares.

[Featured Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images]