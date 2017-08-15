‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Makes His Instagram Stories Debut

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff wants to tell his stories on Instagram–and it’s all because of his children and grandchildren!

On Monday night (August 14), Matt made his Instagram Stories debut with a short, live video clip that was filmed in his office on Roloff Farms.

“Hi, everyone. I’m playing around with Instagram Stories,” Matt said to the camera.

“I don’t even know what it is, so I’m trying to figure out how to do a story. I want to tell my story, but I don’t know how to do it.”

As if proving his point, Matt then confessed that he wasn’t even sure if his Story was actually broadcasting!

“I think I may be live right now,” he said, before admitting that he didn’t even know if he hit the right button to start recording.

But at that moment, the Little People, Big World patriarch began seeing comments from viewers–including a shout out from a fan in the Dominican Republic–and realized that his Story was indeed live.

Matt then told his live audience that he was trying out Instagram Stories because his sons Zach and Jeremy and their wives Tori and Audrey told him he should give it a go.

“I’m trying to learn it,” he said and then added that he intended to be on the social media site more often.

It’s no wonder Matt Roloff wants to spend more time on Instagram. The 55-year-old has been having a wonderful time with his first grandchild–Zach and Tori’s adorable son, Baby Jackson–and he’ll have a second grandbaby to dote on when Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter is born at the end of August.

Forget about it!! Spoken in a deep raspy voice. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Meanwhile, Matt has begun another project on the farm–this time expanding the pumpkin barn ahead of this autumn’s pumpkin season–and posted a short Instagram video of himself overseeing the work with his adorable dog Lucy at his side.

With so much going on in Matt’s life, it seems like a great time for him to become more active on Instagram. There are thousands of Little People, Big World fans who would love to follow his daily interactions with his grandchildren and watch him oversee his never-ending expansion and improvement of Roloff Farms!

The beginning of a new project. Getting a jump start on pumpkin season preparations A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Are you happy Matt Roloff wants to spend more time on Instagram? Tell us in the comments section below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]