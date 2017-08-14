Chris Pratt Jokes He ‘Lied’ To Get Famous Amid Split With Anna Faris At Teen Choice Awards

Chris Pratt joked that he told “many lies to get where [he is] today” during his acceptance speech at the Teen Choice Awards. The actor’s attempt at self-deprecation was the first public appearance he has made since he and his wife Anna Faris announced their separation last week.

During his acceptance speech for his role in the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night, Chris Pratt told the audience that he lied to his first agent and then joked that it was “just the first of many lies” he had told in order to boost his career, Daily Mail reported.

The father-of-one did not thank his wife Faris in the speech but did leave things on a rather religious note saying that he would “not be here with the ease and grace [he] has in [his] heart without [his] lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

Pratt also gave his fans a little gift by confirming that he would be coming back for a third Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The celebrity couple surprised everyone with their split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked the world last Monday when they announced their separation. One of Hollywood’s favorite couples’ eight-year marriage seemed to have crumbled behind closed doors.

Chris Pratt’s fame and movie star status has been rumored to have contributed to their marital issues. While the Guardians actor became a huge movie star, his wife Anna was not getting any big jobs, a source told Us Weekly.

When the couple was first dating Anna was acting in movies while Chris was just getting his start appearing on the show Parks and Recreation. She was starring in films like House Bunny, Take Me Home Tonight, and What’s Your Number.

The source also said that the celebrity couple was often competitive with one another.

“When they’re in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke.”

