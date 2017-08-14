Duggar Family News: Jinger Vuolo Rocks Pink Pants And Nike Shoes In New Photos

A member of the Duggar family just had a “Nike!” moment, but fans aren’t averting their eyes from Jinger Vuolo’s sporty new look.

Fans of the Duggar family are convinced that Jeremy Vuolo is having a major influence on Jinger’s style now that he has a say in what she wears, and the Texas pastor couldn’t be prouder of one of his wife’s recent fashion finds: a pair of Air Jordans. On Monday, Jeremy took to Instagram to share a photo of Jinger’s new kicks, but many longtime followers of the Duggar family were more focused on what they saw above the Counting On star’s feet: the pale pink denim around her ankles.

Jeremy Vuolo’s photo of Jinger’s shoes is part of a two-photo slideshow. The first image in the grouping is a closeup of his wife’s stylish Air Jordan 7 GS Hyper Pink sneakers. According to Kicks on Fire, the Nike shoes became available for purchase back in April and retail at $140. They’re mostly black, but they feature bright pink accents on the midsole. The Air Jordan logo is the same eye-catching color.

Duggar fans who want to see more of Jinger’s pink pants get their wish in the second image in Jeremy’s slideshow. They can see that Jinger has paired her light pink skinny jeans with a Nike T-shirt covered in a busy black-and-white pattern. If you want to see the photo of Jinger’s pants, swipe left on the photo below or click the arrow on the right side of the image.

Jinger Vuolo’s style wasn’t quite as sporty back when she was living at home with her parents, and fans are always amazed when they see her wearing jeans. This is because most members of the Duggar family frown upon women wearing pants. In an old TLC blog post, Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, explained that she believes that God wants the female members of her family to only wear skirts and dresses.

However, as the Hollywood Gossip reported, Jinger doesn’t have to follow the Duggar dress code now that she’s left her parents’ home in Arkansas to start a new life in Texas; Duggar girls are expected to obey their husbands’ rules after they get married. Jeremy disagrees with his in-laws’ pants ban, so Jinger can now wear pink (or black) skinny jeans as often as she pleases.

Jinger Vuolo’s sporty new look may be somewhat inspired by her husband’s former profession. As reported by People, Jeremy was a soccer pro who played goalkeeper for the San Antonio Scorpions before he became a preacher. However, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Nike logo may remind Jinger of her family’s strict dress code.

According to Cosmopolitan, the Duggar girls use “Nike” as a code word to save their dad and brothers from thinking sinful thoughts about women. If a female member of the family shouts out the sneaker brand name, it means that the menfolk should look down at their shoes to avoid seeing a scantily-clad woman. The Duggar family has not said whether the “Nike” rule applies to women wearing pants.

