‘Deadpool 2’ Stunt Driver Died On Set, Ryan Reynolds ‘Devastated’

According to the Vancouver police, a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool 2 during a motorcycle stunt that went wrong. A report by Variety noted the name of the female stunt driver has not been made public at this time. This is likely to protect the identity of the stunt driver until her next of kin have been notified.

The Vancouver police did issue a statement on Twitter a few hours ago that police were investigating the incident to determine exactly what went wrong.

Shortly after the accident occurred, 20th Century Fox also released a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

According to Variety, a stunt related accident had just been reported a day prior after Tom Cruise was injured by crashing into a wall during the production of Mission Impossible 6. While the stunt accident involving Cruise wasn’t fatal, the extent of his injuries were not made public. It was, however, reported he walked away from the accident with a limp.

Deadpool Background

As those who are familiar with Deadpool know Deadpool 2 is the sequel of the 2016 film. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the 2016 film brought in just shy of $400 million domestically.

The production of Deadpool 2 hit the ground running roughly two months ago. Ryan kept his friends and followers in the loop by posting occasional pictures to social media with captions such as “feels good to be back.” Reynolds has also shared several sneak peeks at the Deadpool sequel with his followers on social media.

Just last week, Reynolds shared a picture on social media with the local police. The purpose of the picture was to thank the local police for assisting in producing a film that required some traffic delays and road closures. Reynolds, however, jokingly blamed Spider-Man for the traffic congestion.

A few minutes ago, Ryan Reynolds also took to social media to express his condolences for the loss of the female stunt driver. According to Reynolds, the crew is shocked and devastated over the accident.

Second Fatal Stunt Accident in Weeks

Perhaps the most troubling part of this news is the fact that it is the second fatal on-set accident to occur involving a stunt performer in the last few weeks. In July, a stunt performer named John Bernecker died during an on-set accident. John was currently performing a stunt fall for AMC’s The Walking Dead.

According to CNN, the coroner report determined blunt force trauma to John’s head was the cause of his death.

With a 2018 release date, the production of Deadpool 2 is expected to press on after the production staff and crew has time to mourn the loss of the female stunt performer.

