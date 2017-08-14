‘BB19’ Spoilers: Several Houseguests Really Upset About Veto, Chaos Consumes ‘BB19’ Cast Again

BB19 spoilers continue to come out on the live feeds following the Veto Ceremony. Earlier on Monday (August 14), the BB19 cast had the Week 7 Veto Ceremony, hosted by Power of Veto winner Matt Clines. Several houseguests apparently had become convinced that it was going to progress a bit differently than it turned out because there has been a lot of chaos among the cast members.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Matt Clines used the Power of Veto. This was part of his plan with Head of Household Alex Ow and a culmination of why Matt threw the Temptation Competition in order to become one of the nominees. Rather than seeking self-preservation, though, Matt decided to save Jason Dent from the block. Alex then named Cody Nickson as the replacement nominee, leaving Elena, Matt, and Cody as the Week 7 eviction nominees.

Back to the fresh BB19 spoilers coming out on the CBS live feeds, Mark Jansen and Kevin Schlehuber were acting very upset about what took place at the Veto Ceremony. Mark had been convinced that Elena Davies was going to be safe from eviction, as that is what a lot of other houseguests had assured him. Elena had also been told that she was a pawn, and a number of people agreed to save her if they won the Power of Veto. It’s important to point out that Matt Clines never agreed to that part of the plan.

Kevin Schlehuber was in on most of the meetings that Alex Ow and Paul Abrahamian had about what was going to take place this week, so it’s a bit surprising that he appears to be trying to act like he didn’t know what was coming. Maybe this is a way for him to gain or keep favor with Cody Nickson, as Cody is about to become a voting member of the BB19 jury. As for Mark, it’s easy to understand why he is upset, as Elena and Cody are both at risk of getting evicted. Elena also has reason to be upset, but she may have seen these BB19 spoilers coming.

The primary alliance of Paul Abrahamian, Alex Ow, Christmas Abbott, and Jason Dent appear to be just about finished working with Kevin. This is a bad week for them to potentially make a new enemy, though, as there is a double eviction coming up on Thursday night (August 17). If Kevin actually found a way to win the Head of Household Competition, he could end up making snap decisions on who the nominees for eviction will be that night. Will Kevin figure out that he is on the outs with the main alliance of the BB19 house?

There is currently some debate going on in the HOH room about possibly throwing a vote to Elena Davies in order to stir things up at the Eviction Ceremony. Outside of that, the current plan is for everyone else to vote against Cody Nickson, putting him in the BB19 jury house. Following the immediate chaos of the Veto Ceremony, the house started to calm down a bit, but on a hot day like this one, more drama could be coming. It could all set up the live feed viewers to see a lot more BB19 spoilers before the day is out.

