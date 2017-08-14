Kim Kardashian Defends Car Seat Photo Against Mommy Shamers

Two months ago Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of Saint West on Facebook. While most agreed the picture of baby Saint was adorable, criticism and controversy from mommy shamers quickly erupted as many believed the child shouldn’t be in a front-facing car seat.

Two months later

While it has been nearly two months since Kardashian was originally slammed and criticized for posting the picture, she recently decided to defend the car seat photo against the mommy shamers. According to HuffPost, Kim posted a video on YouTube a few days ago explaining why Saint West was in a front-facing car seat instead of a rear-facing seat.

In a YouTube video titled “Facts,” Kardashian talks about how Saint West actually weighs more than his older sister North. According to Kim, Saint meets the requirements for the manufacturer of the car seat for it to be turned around to face forward. In the state of California, children are required to be in rear-facing car seats until the age of two. The exception to this law being if the child exceeds 40-pounds in weight or 40-inches in height.

Kim’s argument and reason why the mommy shamers need to back off is because while her son hasn’t turned 2-years-old yet, he meets the height and weight requirements necessary to be in a front-facing car seat.

Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

The American Academy of Pediatrics does recommend – for the safety of the children – that they sit in a rear-facing until they are over the age of two – or reach the maximum weight and height requirements for the car seat they are sitting in. Depending on the child’s height and weight, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also believes children should be in rear-facing car seats between the ages of one and three. Like the state of California, most individual states also have specific laws regarding car seat safety which must be followed.

❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

HuffPost also notes the car seat baby Saint was sitting in at the time the photo was taken was identified as a Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 which does have the 40-pound and 40-inch limitations for transitioning from a rear-facing seat to a front-facing seat.

While Kardashian never specified where they were when the photo was taken, most media outlets have assumed the photo was taken in the state of California.

One of the biggest questions many follows of the reality star have is – why did the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wait two months to respond to the criticism surrounding the picture? Why didn’t Kardashian respond to the picture two months ago?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]