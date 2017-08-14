‘BIP’ Fans Wonder What Happened To Jorge The Bartender?

One person who everyone loves to see on Bachelor in Paradise is Jorge, the bartender. He is a fan favorite, and the cast loves to sit and talk to him about their lives and the show. It turns out that Jorge won’t be the bartender this season on BIP, and now fans want to know what is going on with him. Life & Style shared the details about Jorge.

It turns out that Ashley Iaconetti previously told Us Weekly that “[he] is doing his own thing. He has his own tour company, so he’s building his own company, and he won’t be here this year.” It sounds like Jorge just doesn’t work at the resort anymore and is doing his own thing. ABC might have been able to get him back, but they did something else instead.

Jorge shared before that he would always do shots with the contestants. However, the fact that they are cutting back on the drinking allowed this season has nothing to do with Jorge not being there. This decision was made before the drama with DeMario and Corrine went down.

E! Online shared that a new bartender is going to be there this season, and it will be Wells Adams. He is a fan favorite and isn’t there trying to find love, but instead, he is going to be the one serving drinks. It turns out that Jorge will be serving drinks on day one of Bachelor in Paradise and then Wells Adams will show up and take over. It sounds like they will have a very emotional send-off for Jorge before he leaves the show.

If you follow Wells Adams on Snapchat, you will notice that he is always drunk posting, and the fans think it is hilarious. This shows that he will be perfect for the job, and maybe he will end up finding love there this season. You never know what will happen in paradise.

I just found out that Jorge on #BachelorInParadise was replaced and my day is ruined pic.twitter.com/81O2gYB9XY — Lindsay Bartels (@Lindsay_Bartels) August 13, 2017

