‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Veto Ceremony Results, Who Are Final Week 7 Nominees For ‘BB19’ House?

Big Brother 19 spoilers now include the Veto Ceremony results from Monday (August 14). It was a big moment for the BB19 house, as it would set the stage for how the rest of the season is going to play out. The CBS live feeds went down in the late morning hours of Monday, giving viewers a hint that the Veto Ceremony was taking place. When they came back on, it was very obvious what had just taken place.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the cast already played the Veto Competition this past weekend, with Matt Clines winning the Power of Veto. Matt had become the third nominee for eviction after finishing last place (on purpose) in the Temptation Competition. He was joined on the block by Elena Davies and Jason Dent, who tried to win safety at the competition. It was Mark Jansen who won the Temptation Competition, though, affecting how Alex Ow could carry out her personal plans as the Head of Household.

There was a plan in place for Matt to use the Power of Veto on Jason at the Veto Ceremony. Matt ended up doing exactly what he said he would do and he used the Power of Veto on Jason rather than himself. This forced Alex Ow to name a replacement nominee in Jason’s place and she went with Cody Nickson. None of these Big Brother 19 spoilers was very surprising, even though it is a bit shocking how trusting Matt is toward the rest of the BB19 house that he would leave himself up on the block to face possible eviction.

Remember when we were all one big happy family? Yeah, that’s over now. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/wAPzwD63Bp — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 14, 2017

At the next Eviction Ceremony, Cody Nickson, Elena Davies, and Matt Clines will be on the block. The expected vote will be 7-0 to make Cody the first member of the BB19 jury. This was certainly an opportunity for a number of these houseguests to make a bold game move and target someone other than Cody, but it seems that nobody is willing to step out of their comfort zone just yet. It could be a moment that one or two of these houseguests come to regret a bit later in the summer 2017 installment.

The HGs that got to eat are stuffed….. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/o3TrFsUlYw — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 14, 2017

The Thursday night episode (August 17) is a double eviction night for the BB19 cast, likely leading to the second Head of Household Competition taking place on the live feeds once CBS ends its one-hour coverage. That should provide a lot of new Big Brother 19 spoilers, including the reaction of the cast members after the second surprise eviction takes place. While they don’t actually know that it is about to be a double eviction episode, a lot of the houseguests have been gossiping about it and mentally preparing for it to take place.

That, in turn, will lead to a weekend full of interesting moments on the live feeds, with even more Big Brother 19 spoilers for the production team to work with and for fans to enjoy online.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]