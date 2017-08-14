Oprah Debuts ‘O, That’s Good!’ Grocery Store Food Line

Oprah Winfrey is going from meet and greets to heat and eats. The 63-year-old media mogul has launched O, That’s Good!, her first ever line of ready-made foods in collaboration with Kraft Heinz. Oprah’s food collection features some of her favorite comfort foods with a healthy “twist.” (Translation: Added veggies like squash, carrots, and cauliflower—even in the mashed potatoes.)

The initial launch of Winfrey’s food line includes four refrigerated side dishes and four refrigerated soups, according to People. Later this week, Oprah will unveil Original Mashed Potatoes and Garlic Mashed Potatoes, which both have added mashed cauliflower, as well as Three Cheese Pasta, Creamy Parmesan Pasta, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, Baked Potato Soup and Creamy Butternut Squash Soup.

Oprah Winfrey admitted she has been asked many times to have her name attached to a product, but that she always wanted to stay in her lane and do what felt was “authentic and natural.”

“Food would be it,” Winfrey told People.

Oprah revealed that her goal was to bring ready-to-eat healthy products to grocery store aisles at an affordable price. The soups will retail for $4.99 each, and the sides for $4.49. Winfrey was heavily involved in developing and tasting the O, That’s Good! products that bear her name.

Oprah has long been a fan of comfort foods—bread and macaroni and cheese are two of her favorites—but since going on the Weight Watchers plan she’s had to limit her choices. Oprah was also adamant about keeping Weight Watchers points off of her products because “people don’t want to be on a diet.”

Winfrey also joked about plans to start a bread company but admitted her favorite food doesn’t ship well and that it doesn’t last without putting a lot of preservatives in it.

Favorite birthday gift.. 7 loaves of freshly baked 7 grain! Thank you my friend @daryl_roth. #ilovebread A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 30, 2016 at 3:30pm PST

Oprah’s O, That’s Good! line sounds a bit different than the Oprah partnership that was announced last year. According to Forbes, applications were filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last year for an “Oprah’s Kitchen” line of “frozen, prepared or packaged entrees consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables.” In addition, People reported that the patent applications covered a variety of products, including energy drinks and baked goods, as well as “bacon, sorbet and caviar” products.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]