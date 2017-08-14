Conrad Lariviere Fired? Springfield Cop’s Facebook Photos: ‘Hahahaha Love This – People Shouldn’t Block Roads’

Conrad Lariviere is a police officer who is feeling the heat for a Facebook comment that the cop wrote in the wake of the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer at the hands of James Alex Fields, Jr. According to MassLive.com, Lariviere is the subject of calls for his firing after the police officer mocked the death of Heather by writing that people shouldn’t block the roads to avoid getting hit and killed. As seen in screenshots captured with the name “Conrad Lariviere” beneath a DailyWire.com article on Facebook, Lariviere appeared to mock her death by writing that he “loved” the article.

“Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block roads.”

Lariviere wrote in a Facebook comment that he loved the piece that spoke of 19 people being injured and one person dying from the attack. Conrad’s comment drew a complaint to the Springfield Police Department. Now that Lariviere’s Facebook comment has gone viral and been deleted, Lariviere claimed that he didn’t want anyone to get killed, and claimed he wasn’t a racist who supported the notions of the white supremacists. The screenshot of the comment made by Conrad lives on, as seen below, from people who are retweeting the hateful comment from the Springfield police officer on Twitter.

MA police officer who gloated about Heyers' death "would just like to be left alone" https://t.co/nx7SpVXxUi pic.twitter.com/fup2lkU9yx — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) August 14, 2017

Lariviere now feels sorry for what he wrote on Facebook. Lariviere seemed to defend Fields further on Facebook, when Conrad wrote in reply to other Facebook users that they didn’t know what Fields believed. As a result, Conrad was called an “idiot” and other names by Facebook users who replied to his heinous comments.

“How do you know he was a Nazi scumbag? Stop being part of the problem.”

Lariviere went on to write that he has been hit by a person who had a criminal history, when someone asked Conrad if he’d ever been hit by a car.

“Actually, I’ve been hit by a s*** bag with warrants but who cares right you ignorant brat live in fantasy land with the rest of America while I deal with the real danger.”

In the wake of Lariviere’s Facebook comments, Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri has noted that Conrad is being investigated for his Facebook comments. On Facebook and elsewhere online, some people believe Lariviere should be fired for his Facebook comments. Although Lariviere is expressing remorse for his Facebook comments, Conrad continues to receive backlash from Facebook users who don’t believe that Lariviere is truly remorseful.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]