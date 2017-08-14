‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 Spoilers: Dean Unglert Leaks Possible Ending For Him On Show

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 spoilers for Dean Unglert may be out in regard to how the show ends for him. He didn’t win Rachel Lindsay’s heart on The Bachelorette, but he went on to Paradise to get a second shot at finding love. Bachelor fans who keep up on spoilers know that Dean made not only hit it off with one woman on BiP but two! One had more going for her than the other in Unglert’s eyes, however, if spoilers for Season 4 are correct.

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 spoilers (as revealed by Reality Steve), there will be a love triangle between Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. By the time the show’s ending airs, Dean will choose one over the other. Are they still together?

Warning: BiP spoilers are ahead. Stop reading now if you don’t want to know how things play out for Dean, Kristina, and Danielle.

Reality Steve wrote that Kristina will ask Dean on the first date of the season, and they’ll be together prior to Bachelor in Paradise being shut down over the scandal. Upon returning to Mexico, Danielle arrives, much to Kristina’s dismay. Dean ends up going on a date with Danielle and decides he likes her as well, which results in him dating both Danielle and Kristina. Dean ends up telling Danielle that he loves Kristina, but he was apparently still communicating with both women after Bachelor in Paradise ended. Steve surmises that Dean may have told Danielle he loved Kristina for television purposes. Rumor has it now that he’s dating Kristina.

Is the photo a huge spoilers leak on Dean’s part, or is it just for publicity to get people talking about the new season? Whatever the ending is for Dean, he’ll be one of the more interesting contestants to watch in Season 4.

As the image shows, Dean is pictured with Kristina Schulman and beloved BiP bartender Jorge Moreno.

He captioned the image, “Bachelor in Paradise premiers tomorrow – yet another opportunity to make a fool out of myself on national television. Hip, hip, Jorge!”

Steve cautions Dean’s devoted fans that if they had any hope he’d become the next Bachelor, it’s not going to happen. His indecision about two women on BiP, in addition to his much-needed emotional maturity, doesn’t make him an ideal candidate.

When @chrisbharrison says love is in the air…. kidding. He said welcome to Paradise ???????? 3 days!! Tune in Monday & Tuesday 8/7c #BachelorInParadise #BIP A post shared by Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulman) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Do you hope it’s true that Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman are together?

Tune into Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 when it premieres on ABC Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]