After being brutally outclassed by Liverpool at Anfield today, the Arsenal stars have been at the center of heavy criticism by numerous pundits and fans for their disastrous performance. But despite suffering a 4:0 defeat at the hands of the Reds, Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech claims that the Gunners could still win the Premier League this season. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, the 35-year-old goalkeeper did, however, admit that Arsenal’s poor display and humiliating defeat was “quite simply unacceptable for the size of the club [they] are and the team [they] have.”

Cech further added that his team’s lack of fighting spirit and adaptability meant that Liverpool had an easy time taking Arsenal’s crumbling defense apart at their own ground. And even though Arsenal has been criticized for their supposed lack of backbone and tactical inflexibility before, the North London club seemed especially helpless during its defeat to Liverpool today. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool’s pace and fearsome attack, which was spearheaded by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and the Reds’ new signing Mohamed Salah, took advantage of the Gunners’ poor form with four different players getting on the scoresheet for the home side.

Regardless, Cech remained adamant that it wasn’t too late for Arsenal to respond to this devastating defeat. He also claimed that the Gunners could still very well end up lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of the season. While Arsenal has now lost two of their first three matches in the league so far, Cech says that it’s still very early in the season and suggested that the North London club still had enough time to come back stronger.

“With two defeats you can still win the league so it’s not a problem.”

The former Chelsea goalkeeper even went as far as to say that he would’ve already retired from professional soccer if he didn’t believe that Arsenal could win the Premier League. Cech also insisted that his team has the quality to compete for the prestigious league title but needed to become more consistent to make sure that they “are always on top.”

“I think, if I didn’t believe that we can do that [win the title] I would probably retire. I believe this team has everything to complete and to be able to win the title.”

Arsenal will have to respond soon, though, if the club wants to have any realistic shot at the title. Considering how Manchester United, who currently sit atop of the Premier League, remains undefeated and is yet to concede a goal in the league this season, the Gunners will have to bring their A game to finally bring back the Premier League trophy to North London.

