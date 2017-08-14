WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Called Out By Former WWE Women’s Champion, ‘WrestleMania’ Match Possible?

In the latest WWE rumors and news, it’s looking like Ronda Rousey has her first possible opponent ready to take her on inside the wrestling ring. Rousey has been making her transition into the world of professional wrestling after a successful career in the mixed martial arts organization UFC. Not many other MMA stars have made that move, let alone female stars, although the WWE has sent several professional wrestlers to the sport. Here are the latest details about which of the current women on the WWE roster is already throwing her name out there as Ronda Rousey’s opponent.

On Monday, it was reported via Sportskeeda that WWE SmackDown Live superstar Charlotte Flair gave comments to the South China Morning Post ahead of a WWE event for Shenzhen. During her interview, she was asked her opinion of Ronda Rousey joining World Wrestling Entertainment. Charlotte joked that Rousey needed to “get in line” for the spot, which may or may not be true. The Mae Young Classic women’s tournament could have given the WWE a few possibilities for future women’s roster stars. In addition, NXT may have several deserving women ready to move up in the future. Among them are Asuka, the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion who is setting records for her ongoing title reign.

That said, it was Charlotte’s other comments which suggest she wants to get her hands on Rousey inside the squared circle.

“Ronda wouldn’t be my dream opponent, but if WWE was something she would want to consider, I would definitely want to be her first competitor.”

It should be mentioned that Charlotte was respectful in her comments regarding Rousey as a fellow athlete. She also suggested that the WWE’s “Four Horsewomen” would take out the UFC’s version. WWE’s version features Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. The UFC version is headed up by Rousey and includes Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler. Of those UFC horsewomen, Shayna Baszler was part of the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament, which brought Rousey to watch her friend in action. WWE head honcho Triple H was on hand to welcome her to the event, and Charlotte was also greeted by a current women’s roster member.

Charlotte Flair would certainly be one of the best for Rousey to face if she ever gets back inside the WWE ring. Her background is as a self-proclaimed athlete who loved participating in different sports prior to WWE. During her career, she’s achieved multiple championships, including the NXT Women’s Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship. Her back-and-forth feud with Sasha Banks helped elevate the current women’s division to a higher level once the “Women’s Revolution” got underway. A proper WWE match with Rousey could further it even more amongst new fans.

As mentioned, there aren’t many MMA stars crossing into the world of WWE or professional wrestling, although there are some. Both Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar were professional wrestlers who headed to WWE or TNA first, before taking on careers within mixed martial arts. Lesnar could very well return to the world after next year’s WrestleMania 34, depending on how things go for him. Ken Shamrock, Dave Bautista, and Bart Gunn are other examples from the various men’s superstars who have participated in WWE and MMA.

Ronda’s friend and fellow horsewoman Shayna Baszler also competed at the Mae Young Classic tournament, which featured 32 competitors, and (spoiler alert!) she did quite well. The tournament has yet to end, though, as the finals arrive on September 12. However, seeing her friend Shayna in the ring may have inspired Rousey to do the same. Seeing Charlotte Flair’s comments may also fire up the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

In an interesting side note, the WWE website ran a poll of their own to see who the WWE fans would want to see Ronda Rousey face in the ring. Currently, the WWE’s poll reflects Charlotte Flair as the top choice with 30 percent of the votes. However, coming in at a close second place is Stephanie McMahon, who Rousey had interaction with during a previous WrestleMania segment. That bit also involved WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Stephanie’s husband Triple H, both of whom Rousey got the upper hand against. It led to persistent rumors that maybe Rousey would return for some sort of match involving Steph on “the grandest stage of them all.” Fans seem all for it, at least based on the poll.

Despite Triple H still being quite high on adding her to the roster, Ronda Rousey hasn’t announced any official intention to compete for a lengthy period of time in WWE. However, it’s entirely possible WWE could book her and Charlotte Flair for a major match at a huge event such as WrestleMania 34. It could certainly get built up to be one of the top events on the pay-per-view based on these two stars who represent their respective sports worlds so well. It’s probably only a matter of time before Rousey answers Charlotte Flair back, but will she accept the “Queen’s” challenge for her first match?

