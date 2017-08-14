‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Bryan Craig Lands CW Series ‘Valor,’ Not Returning To Daytime

General Hospital spoilers tease that Bryan Craig has no time to reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos on GH. It seems that the Emmy-winning actor recently scored a major career boost that allows him to break onto primetime television. Bryan recently shared new photos of him behind the scenes of his new show. If you miss Bryan on TV, this is good news because you’ll be able to see the former GH actor starting Monday, October 9 on The CW network in the thriller Valor.

Bryan Craig lands role on Valor

This fall, The CW debuts a military and conspiracy drama called Valor that is currently filming in Atlanta. Bryan Craig shared pics of him on the set and retweeted a TV Guide article about Valor, so this is confirmed. On Valor’s IMDb page, Bryan Craig is listed third in the credits, and it appears he will be recurring on the series based on his social media activity. ABC Soaps in Depth reported that Bryan said he would not come back to General Hospital in a contract capacity ever again since he’s pursuing other career paths. Now, it looks like Bryan is making his dreams come true and has truly moved on from daytime even though Morgan’s death is still mentioned often on GH.

just another Tuesday A post shared by Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

As of now, Bryan’s IMDb page shows him listed third in the credits for Valor, but it doesn’t list specific episodes, and Soaps in Depth said he was confirmed for Episode 2. However, given how long Bryan has been in Atlanta posting photos from the set, it’s doubtful he’s contracted for only one episode. Bryan first posted from Atlanta on August 5 and captioned it “wrap on week 1,” which means he’s in town and working on the project for multiple weeks and was there since late July. That’s a good sign!

@zeektho wrap on week 1 #poncecitymarket #atlanta A post shared by Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Valor could be Bryan Craig’s prime time break out role

In addition to Bryan sharing pics from the set of Valor, his co-star Zeeko Zaki (from Six, 24: Legacy, and NCIS: LA) shared photos of the two in gun training for the role. In the photo above, from Bryan’s Instagram, you can see the actors sharing a drink after work at Ponce City Market near downtown Atlanta. The show is filming near downtown based on Bryan’s photo of his hotels and hangouts during filming.

Welcome To The Gun Show @cw_valor . . . . . ????: @rolls_and_cuts A post shared by Zeeko Zaki (@zeektho) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Bryan has been in Atlanta filming now for weeks, and it seems like his General Hospital days are well behind him now. This is Bryan Craig’s third project since leaving the ABC soap and his biggest yet. After leaving GH, Bryan signed on immediately for the BMX indie film Ride. His second feature film was American Fighter, where he played boxer Ryan Caulder. Bryan wrapped shooting on American Fighter on July 23 and tagged a pic on his IG account saying he was ready for his next movie. The next day, Bryan completed some audio touch-ups in a recording studio for Ride, and then he headed down south for his new TV series Valor.

Battle buds @zeektho A post shared by Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Bryan Craig in Atlanta – Port Charles not on the schedule

With Bryan busy in Atlanta shooting Valor, there’s no room for General Hospital in his busy schedule. Plus, GH showrunners have said they have no plans to bring Morgan Corinthos back from the dead. If they did, it would have to be a recast since Bryan has moved on to the next phase of his career. GH fans should adjust to the reality that Bryan Craig has made the big jump to primetime and isn’t coming back to General Hospital or any other soap.

For fans of the Emmy winner, you can check out Bryan Craig on The CW’s Valor starting in just a few weeks. Valor debuts on Monday, October 9, so be sure to tune in to support Bryan as he launches into primetime and leaves Morgan behind for good. Stay tuned to ABC every day for more GH and to see what happens with these GH spoilers for the week of August 14. Plus, even though Rebecca Budig has left the building and was a runaway bride on Monday’s episode, there are more Hayden scenes in a few weeks on General Hospital!

Optimist: daydreamer more elegantly spelled. – Mark Twain A post shared by Bryan Craig (@bryan_craig) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]