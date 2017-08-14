Nikki Bella Says She’ll ‘Hopefully’ Televise Wedding With John Cena, What’s The Catch?

WWE star Nikki Bella is revealing her plans to hopefully televise her upcoming wedding with John Cena.

The wrestler, who’s expected to tie the knot with her fellow WWE superstar sometime next year, recently revealed that she’s hoping to have her upcoming wedding televised for her fans to see.

However, there’s a catch.

Nikki admitted that whether the reality cameras will be invited in on her and Cena’s big day will depend on whether her and her sister’s E! show, Total Bellas (a spinoff of the original WWE series Total Divas), gets picked up for another season.

“We’re hoping for season three of Total Bellas,” Nikki told Entertainment Tonight when asked if she and John would be open to televising their wedding for their fans to see.

She hinted that if the show gets picked up for a third season, then they would put their nuptials on display for the world to see.

But while fans of the Bella twins will have to wait and see if they get a sneak peek into John and Nikki’s wedding on TV, Season 2 of the sister’s reality show will definitely expose some private moments.

Brie, who recently shared a detailed breastfeeding story on the sisters’ YouTube page, confirmed that the cameras followed her into the delivery room when she gave birth to her daughter, Birdie, earlier this year.

“You actually follow me into the delivery room,” Brie told the outlet about Season 2 while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on August 13.

She confirmed that she invited Total Bellas cameras into the hospital room and filed her 21 hours of labor before giving birth with an emergency C-section in May.

“You get to see it all,” Bella teased.

As for Nikki, she confirmed that she’s already starting to get things in place for her wedding after John proposed to her in the WWE ring during WrestleMania 33 in April.

“I’m kind of bad [at planning], but I have a date and I found a dress,” she said. “Everything in between I don’t have, but I’m working on the save the dates right now.”

Nikki previously confirmed that she and Cena had set a date for their wedding and detailed her princess wedding dress to E! News last month.

“I was like, ‘OK, yes.’ And then I saw this dress and I was like, ‘That’s Princess Grace Kelly.’ Like, that is what I want so bad,” Bella said of choosing her princess Marchesa gown for her walk down the aisle. “I put it on and I was like, ‘This is the one.'”

Bella previously teased that their nuptials may be televised in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year.

“Why not?” she said of putting her big day on camera on her reality show. “How amazing would that be?”

“Get Vince McMahon on the dance floor? I would love that,” Bella continued of the WWE boss attending her and Cena’s wedding. “Maybe a slow dance with Vince? Vince, if you’re watching…”

Season 2 of Total Bellas is set to premiere on E! on September 6.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]