Celine Dion Shares Rare Photo Of Her Twins As Her Handbag Collection Launches At Nordstrom

As Celine Dion’s tour came to an end in Paris, the songstress took to social media to share the first photo of her growing twins, Nelson and Eddy, in months.

The last time the singer’s 6-year-old twins made an appearance on her Instagram page was back on May 14, when Dion’s oldest son, Rene-Charles, posted a video to his mother’s account alongside his brothers to help wish Celine a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom, we love you very much,” Rene says in the video while the twins stand by his side and smile.

Prior the that, Nelson and Eddy were absent from their mother’s Instagram page since a family photo the singer shared with fans during Christmas time.

The most recent photo of Dion’s twins comes after a whirlwind series of concerts in Paris. According to Just Jared, the 49-year-old played 15 shows overseas this summer.

“Thank you for the warm welcome this summer. It felt like home,” Celine thanked fans on the steps of her private jet in her latest Instagram post.

Not surprisingly, Dion’s 1.7 million Instagram followers went totally nuts over the twin sighting, and the photo gained an impressive 117,320 likes along with 958 comments.

“Hello Celine, your boys are beautiful,” one fan commented.

Another fan compared Celine’s twins to another famous rock group.

“I just noticed the twins got their hair cut! They look very handsome! Kind of reminds me of the Beatles.”

Since she has been in the United Kingdom, Celine has upped her fashion and Instagram game by posting “outfit of the day” photos in some of the hottest designers on the planet. From Balmain to Gucci to Givenchy, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer is giving fans a taste of her expensive, yet amazing taste.

Most recently, Dion shared a photo of herself in a white button-up top and sequined black skirt. She had a gold chained and black purse draped across her body to announce her latest endeavor.

“I’m thrilled to announce that my handbag collection is now available in select @Nordstrom stores and on nordstrom.com,” the singer told fans.

The bags in Dion’s newest collection range from $98 to $298 and don’t just include purses. The singer also has a nylon backpack up for sale as well as a 20-inch rolling carry-on in her collection at Nordstrom.

Aside from just basic black, the collection has other colors like burgundy, pewter, and even gray. And judging by the comments on her Instagram post today, the singer’s handbag sales should be through the roof in no time.

“AHHH SO EXCITED ORDERING NOW,” one fan excitedly wrote.

“Very beautiful collection, love them all,” another chimed in.

Although the singer was missed at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the summer, Celine will resume her Las Vegas residency again starting on September 19.

Do you think you’ll snag a bag from Dion’s latest collection? Sound off in the comments.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]