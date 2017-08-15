For people who want to get closer to Donald Trump and see just where the president came from, a unique opportunity has surfaced as Trump’s childhood home is an Airbnb. Donald Trump grew up in a house built by his father, Fred C. Trump in Jamaica, Queens, in a neighborhood called Jamaica Estates. The Airbnb host is definitely playing up the Trump angle, even including a life-sized cut-out of Trump that stands in the den ready to “keep you company while you watch Fox News,“ according to the Airbnb host.

While the Trump Airbnb listing says it has five bedrooms, most have several sets of bunk beds (in fact, there is only one king sized bed, and all others are bunk beds plus two sofa beds), which is why they boast the house can sleep 20. And for $725 a night, it seems like part of the price has to be added in for the kitsch factor of staying in the former home of a sitting president, which you will be reminded of regularly with photos of Donald Trump throughout, as well as framed Trumpisms.

Your host, Ari, breaks things down for you.

“President Donald J. Trump’s Childhood Home. In 1946, Donald Trump was born to Fred and Mary Trump and brought home to Jamaica Estates. Here they lived, in a home built by Fred himself. This is their home. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 14 beds and 2 sofa beds.”

Want to live like a Trump? The president's New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb https://t.co/noaRH2ejo8 pic.twitter.com/pes8q2TaWX — Bloomberg (@business) August 13, 2017

And allegedly not much has changed in the Trump home since the time when Donald ate his “Wheaties” at the kitchen table. And even though the description stresses that they have no current connection with the White House or the Trump organization, they stress that the home is still perfect for a “New York vacation.”

“Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived. This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president.”

And while for $725 you have the run of the house, the host lives in an apartment on-site.

“Guest have access to the entire house but should note that I live in a private apartment in the house which will not be accessible to you during your stay.”

Trump's childhood home is on Airbnb and, true to form, it's full of pictures of him https://t.co/O8U30I0Jce pic.twitter.com/nuwkKlx6hp — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 9, 2017

But while the Jamaica Estates home is technically Donald Trump’s childhood home, Trump only lived in the house until he was 4-years-old. The house was purchased by an unnamed person in March for $2.14 million, and the host listed by Airbnb is not the owner. The principal partner of the real estate company, Misha Hagani, confirmed that the listing is not a joke and the house was indeed built by Fred Trump, the father of President Donald Trump.

“The operator of the Airbnb listing is someone I know and they contacted me to tell me that this is what their plan is,” Misha Hagani told the newspaper. “I don’t know if I can comment on that. I do know who it is. Whether it’s the owner… or someone else… I just don’t know that the person wants to be identified as such.”

There is a wide selection of photos of the home which looks nice and tidy, but it’s likely that the large selection of bunk beds plus the lack of central air might not work for everyone. And if you think that the Jamaica Estates home formerly belonging to the Trump family might be great for a party, guess again.

“No parties or events.”

Would you pay $725 a night to stay in the childhood home of Donald Trump in Jamaica, Queens?

[Featured Image by Airbnb]